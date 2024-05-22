Florida Tennis Closes Out 2024 Season at No. 14

JasonHigdon
Bull Gator
Staff
-
- Nov 5, 2021
-
- 30,128
-
- 88,232
-
- 113
The Gators have officially concluded the 2023-24 season and received its final team ranking from the ITA. Florida now sits at No. 14 with an overall 17-9 record.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida Women's Tennis holds a No. 14 year-end ranking from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA). The announcement comes Wednesday afternoon following the 2024 NCAA Team Tournament Finals.
The Gators maintained a top-15 team ranking for nine consecutive weeks and boasted a season-high No. 8 ranking from Jan. 24 to Feb. 13.
Florida concluded its season in the second round of the NCAA Tournament falling 4-3 to the No. 22 Miami Hurricanes. Prior to the start of the NCAA Tournament Florida advanced to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament and faced then-ranked No. 12 Texas A&M. The Gators fell 4-2 to the Aggies who are now National Champions after winning the NCAA title on May 19.
Overall, Florida's year-end ranking of No. 14 comes after a hard-fought season. The Gators opened 2024 playing three top-5 teams back-to-back-to-back, and tallying five straight losses for the first time in program history under Head Coach Roland Thornqvist<https://floridagators.com/sports/womens-tennis/roster/coaches/roland-thornqvist/1704>'s reign. However, the Gators made the necessary adjustments and proceeded to win 11 straight SEC matches to place third in the conference.
Florida's final conference record for the 2024 season stands at 11-2, with its only losses coming from the SEC Champions, Georgia, and the NCAA Champions, Texas A&M.
The year-end rankings for the singles and doubles categories will be released on May 29 and can be accessed here.<https://wearecollegetennis.com/ita-rankings/>
FOLLOW THE GATORS
SOCIAL: Twitter<https://twitter.com/Gatorswtn> | Facebook<https://www.facebook.com/GatorsTN> | Instagram<https://www.instagram.com/gatorswtn/?hl=en>
JOIN THE CONVERSATION: #GoGators
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida Women's Tennis holds a No. 14 year-end ranking from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA). The announcement comes Wednesday afternoon following the 2024 NCAA Team Tournament Finals.
The Gators maintained a top-15 team ranking for nine consecutive weeks and boasted a season-high No. 8 ranking from Jan. 24 to Feb. 13.
Florida concluded its season in the second round of the NCAA Tournament falling 4-3 to the No. 22 Miami Hurricanes. Prior to the start of the NCAA Tournament Florida advanced to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament and faced then-ranked No. 12 Texas A&M. The Gators fell 4-2 to the Aggies who are now National Champions after winning the NCAA title on May 19.
Overall, Florida's year-end ranking of No. 14 comes after a hard-fought season. The Gators opened 2024 playing three top-5 teams back-to-back-to-back, and tallying five straight losses for the first time in program history under Head Coach Roland Thornqvist<https://floridagators.com/sports/womens-tennis/roster/coaches/roland-thornqvist/1704>'s reign. However, the Gators made the necessary adjustments and proceeded to win 11 straight SEC matches to place third in the conference.
Florida's final conference record for the 2024 season stands at 11-2, with its only losses coming from the SEC Champions, Georgia, and the NCAA Champions, Texas A&M.
The year-end rankings for the singles and doubles categories will be released on May 29 and can be accessed here.<https://wearecollegetennis.com/ita-rankings/>
FOLLOW THE GATORS
SOCIAL: Twitter<https://twitter.com/Gatorswtn> | Facebook<https://www.facebook.com/GatorsTN> | Instagram<https://www.instagram.com/gatorswtn/?hl=en>
JOIN THE CONVERSATION: #GoGators