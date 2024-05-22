ADVERTISEMENT

Florida Tennis Closes Out 2024 Season at No. 14

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Bull Gator
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
30,128
88,232
113
The Gators have officially concluded the 2023-24 season and received its final team ranking from the ITA. Florida now sits at No. 14 with an overall 17-9 record.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida Women's Tennis holds a No. 14 year-end ranking from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA). The announcement comes Wednesday afternoon following the 2024 NCAA Team Tournament Finals.

The Gators maintained a top-15 team ranking for nine consecutive weeks and boasted a season-high No. 8 ranking from Jan. 24 to Feb. 13.

Florida concluded its season in the second round of the NCAA Tournament falling 4-3 to the No. 22 Miami Hurricanes. Prior to the start of the NCAA Tournament Florida advanced to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament and faced then-ranked No. 12 Texas A&M. The Gators fell 4-2 to the Aggies who are now National Champions after winning the NCAA title on May 19.

Overall, Florida's year-end ranking of No. 14 comes after a hard-fought season. The Gators opened 2024 playing three top-5 teams back-to-back-to-back, and tallying five straight losses for the first time in program history under Head Coach Roland Thornqvist<https://floridagators.com/sports/womens-tennis/roster/coaches/roland-thornqvist/1704>'s reign. However, the Gators made the necessary adjustments and proceeded to win 11 straight SEC matches to place third in the conference.

Florida's final conference record for the 2024 season stands at 11-2, with its only losses coming from the SEC Champions, Georgia, and the NCAA Champions, Texas A&M.

The year-end rankings for the singles and doubles categories will be released on May 29 and can be accessed here.<https://wearecollegetennis.com/ita-rankings/>

FOLLOW THE GATORS
SOCIAL: Twitter<https://twitter.com/Gatorswtn> | Facebook<https://www.facebook.com/GatorsTN> | Instagram<https://www.instagram.com/gatorswtn/?hl=en>
JOIN THE CONVERSATION: #GoGators
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonHigdon

Men’s Tennis Earns Trip to NCAA Tournament, Heads to Tallahassee Regional

Replies
0
Views
339
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

Gators Prepare to Host NCAA First and Second Rounds

Replies
0
Views
276
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

Gators Selected as National No. 4 Seed in 2024 NCAA Tournament

Replies
6
Views
499
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
HRodriguez

GAME THREAD: Florida Gators versus Vanderbilt Commodores SEC Tournament: Game One (5/21)

Replies
129
Views
2K
The Swamp
PragmaticGator
P
HRodriguez

GAME THREAD: Florida Gators versus Georgia Bulldogs Game One (5/16)

Replies
132
Views
2K
The Swamp
BRIMME
BRIMME
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today