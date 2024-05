Florida Tennis Closes Out 2024 Season at No. 14

Florida Women's Tennis holds a No. 14 year-end ranking from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA). The announcement comes Wednesday afternoon following the 2024 NCAA Team Tournament Finals.The Gators maintained a top-15 team ranking for nine consecutive weeks and boasted a season-high No. 8 ranking from Jan. 24 to Feb. 13.Florida concluded its season in the second round of the NCAA Tournament falling 4-3 to the No. 22 Miami Hurricanes. Prior to the start of the NCAA Tournament Florida advanced to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament and faced then-ranked No. 12 Texas A&M. The Gators fell 4-2 to the Aggies who are now National Champions after winning the NCAA title on May 19.Overall, Florida's year-end ranking of No. 14 comes after a hard-fought season. The Gators opened 2024 playing three top-5 teams back-to-back-to-back, and tallying five straight losses for the first time in program history under Head Coach Roland Thornqvist< https://floridagators.com/sports/womens-tennis/roster/coaches/roland-thornqvist/1704 >'s reign. However, the Gators made the necessary adjustments and proceeded to win 11 straight SEC matches to place third in the conference.Florida's final conference record for the 2024 season stands at 11-2, with its only losses coming from the SEC Champions, Georgia, and the NCAA Champions, Texas A&M.The year-end rankings for the singles and doubles categories will be released on May 29 and can be accessed here.< https://wearecollegetennis.com/ita-rankings/ SOCIAL: Twitter< https://twitter.com/Gatorswtn > | Facebook< https://www.facebook.com/GatorsTN > | Instagram< https://www.instagram.com/gatorswtn/?hl=en JOIN THE CONVERSATION: #GoGators