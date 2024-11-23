Florida Gators versus Ole Miss Rebels Preview

The Florida Gators return to the Swamp for their Senior Day matchup versus one of the top teams in college football. The Gators will host the Ole Miss Rebels for their final home game of the 2024 season.







Florida had their best win of the season as they defeated the LSU Tigers 27-16. Ole Miss is coming off their bye week but won their last game versus Georgia. Here is the game preview of the Florida Gators versus Ole Miss Rebels.







Ole Miss Rebels







The Ole Miss Rebels will travel to Gainesville, Florida, to face the Gators in front of a sold-out crowd. The Rebels will be led by their head coach, Lane Kiffin, who’s in his fifth season as the head coach for the University of Mississippi.







The LSU offense will be led by their veteran quarterback, Jaxson Dart. The senior quarterback has completed 70.8% of his passes for 3,409 yards, 22 touchdowns, and four interceptions. Dart leads the SEC in completion percentage, passing yards, and passing touchdowns. He has rushed for 304 yards and three touchdowns.







Redshirt senior wide receiver Tre Harris is having one of the best seasons for a wide receiver this season. Harris leads the SEC in receiving yards with 987 yards and has played three fewer games due to an injury.







The Ole Miss defense is one of the best defenses in the country. They are led by redshirt junior linebacker Chis Paul Jr. The Arkansas transfer leads the Rebels in tackles with 74 total tackles and 44 solo tackles on the season. He also has ten tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, four pass breakups, nine QB hurries, and a fumble recovery.







Florida transfer EDGE rusher Princely Umanmielen is back in the Swamp. The former Gator is having the best season of his collegiate career. Umanmielen has 12 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks this season. Two other Ole Miss Rebels to watch are wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. and defensive tackle Walter Nolan.







Florida Gators







The Florida Gators are coming into this game just one win away from bowl eligibility. This will also be Florida’s last SEC game of the season, and it will be against one of the top programs in the conference.







The Florida Gators offense will be led by true freshman quarterback DJ Lagway. The Lone Star State native had an impressive performance versus the LSU defense, considering he was limited due to a hamstring injury. Lagway completed 13 out of 26 passes for 226 yards and a touchdown.







Senior wide receiver Elijhah Badger had a huge performance in his first game back from injury. The Arizona State transfer led the game in receiving with six receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown.







The Florida defense played a “bend, don’t break” defense versus the Tigers and performed well. The Gators had seven sacks in the game versus one of the best offensive lines in the nation. LSU had given up six sacks in the previous nine games before playing Florida’s front seven.







Redshirt junior EDGE rusher Tyreak Sapp was one of the stars in the game. Sapp had four tackles for loss and recorded a sack. Junior linebacker Shemar James was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week. He had eleven tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, and a pass breakup. Two other Gators players to watch this Saturday are running back Jadan Baugh and defensive tackle Caleb Banks.