41 Gators representing 21 nations earned one 2024 medal (1 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze) so far in 2024 Olympics competition.
More info on Gators in 2024 Olympics<https://gatorsolympics.com/>
PARIS, France - Friday's action saw 12 with Gator connections participate in six different Olympic events.
Golf
In his Olympic debut, Alejandro Tosti<https://floridagators.com/sports/olympics/roster/alejandro-tosti/17005> recorded his second consecutive round under par with a 2-under 69. He moves to 5-under through 36-holes and sits T13 and six shots back of leaders of Tommy Fleetwood (Great Britain), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) and Xander Schauffele (United States). The Argentinian, Tosti, began his round with one of his birdies in round two to total nine and an eagle at Le Golf National.
Camilo Villegas<https://floridagators.com/sports/olympics/roster/camilo-villegas/17006> (Colombia) improved on the second set of 18 holes today with a 74 (+3) and is in 60th.
Swimming
The Gator duo of Caeleb Dressel<https://floridagators.com/sports/olympics/roster/caeleb-dressel/17018> and Josh Liendo have a busy day cut out for themselves. The training partners compete in three events together on day seven of Olympic swimming action.
Men's 100m Butterfly Prelims:
Swimming side-by-side in lanes four and five, Liendo and Dressel raced in the fifth and final heat. Liendo entered as the top seed for Canada, headed into the final stretch in second. The 2024 NCAA 100 fly champion went 26.93 in the final 50 meters to claim victory in 50.55. He is seeded second going into the semifinals, sitting 0.36 behind Italy's Kristoff Milak. Dressel had a strong swim himself, hitting the wall in 50.83. The defending Olympic champion finished third in his heat and is seeded sixth in the semifinals.
Mixed 100m Medley Relay Prelims:
Not even an hour after advancing to the 100m fly semifinals, Dressel put on a show in the final event of the morning session. The U.S. sat in third when the former Gator exploded to go 50.10 in the butterfly split and help Team USA put together 3:40.98 time for first place. They advance to the final as the top seed.
Men's 50m Freestyle Final:
Liendo made his first Olympic Finals appearance after being scratched into the 50m free final. The Canadian had a strong finish to post his fastest time and miss the podium by two hundredths of a second after posting a 21.58 to take fourth.
Swimming in his third event of the day, Dressel finished sixth after going 21.61.
Men's 100m Butterfly Semifinals:
Not event 30 minutes later, the two Gators were back on the blocks. Liendo sat in third at the halfway mark and touched the wall in 50.42 to finish second. He advances to tomorrow's final as the third seed.
In his third and final fly race of the day, Dressel went 51.57 to finish 13th overall and not make the final. He will not get the chance to defend him Olympic title in the event, but still has the opportunity to win another gold medal in tomorrow's mixed 4x100 medley relay final.
Track and Field
Men's Hammer Throw
Thomas Mardal<https://floridagators.com/sports/olympics/roster/thomas-mardal/17057> - Qualifying Round, Group A
Mardal took the lead with the best throw of the group for attempt one with a throw of 76.16m. He backed that up with a slightly improved 76.78m spot, just a tick away from the 77m automatic qualifying distance. His third attempt found the turf at 73.71. He finished group A in fourth place and at the conclusion of group B, he stood at eighth place with a qualifying spot for Sunday's final.
Women's Triple Jump
Jasmine Moore<https://floridagators.com/sports/olympics/roster/jasmine-moore/17026> - Qualifying Round
Jasmine Moore<https://floridagators.com/sports/olympics/roster/jasmine-moore/17026> made quick work of the qualifying round of the triple jump, Leading off for group A and immediately reaching the qualifying standard on her first attempt. Her 14.43m spot tied her season best, and sent her to the finals in the blink of an eye. The triple jump finals begin at 2:20 p.m. ET tomorrow.
Mixed 4x400m Relay
Reheem Hayles<https://floridagators.com/sports/track-and-field/roster/reheem-hayles/16560> - Round one, Heat one
Hayles ran the first leg of Jamaica's round one effort in the 4x400m mixed relay. The 3:11.06 national record pace was good for fourth in the heat, and snuck them into the final after they had the fastest time by a team that didn't automatically qualify via a top-three finish in their heat.
Women's Discus Throw
Alida van Daalen<https://floridagators.com/sports/track-and-field/roster/alida-van-daalen/16543> - Qualifying Round, Group B
Van Daalen, the 2024 SEC Outdoor champion in discus, made her Olympic debut and posted a 62.19m performance on her first throw. This would remain her best, as her next two throws landed at 61.62 and 61.99, and she finished the qualifiers in 16th place between the two heats. Though her discus efforts in Paris are now behind her, van Daalen will participate in the shot put qualifiers next Thursday.
Basketball
Greece 77, Australia 71
Greece claimed its first group play win Friday with a 77-71 victory over Australia. Despite the loss, Australia is through to the quarterfinals and Greece is eliminated.
Greece led 53-36 at halftime. That 17 point margin was needed to hold off Australia, who outscored Greece 35-24 in the second half.
Nick Calathes was again among the Greek starters, playing 31 minutes and scoring seven points. He and Australia's Dyson Daniels each turned in a game-high eight assists.
BOX SCORE<https://www.fiba.basketball/en/even...ment-paris-2024/games/117639-AUS-GRE#boxscore>
Canada 88, Spain 85
Canada finished Olympic Group A play with a 3-0 record with today's 88-85 win over Spain. The loss eliminates Spain from the tournament while Canada is on to the quarterfinals.
Canada led by 11 at halftime and led by as much as 14 in the second half but Spain chipped away to trail by just one with three seconds remaining. A pair of free throws by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sealed the win for Canada.
Andrew Nembhard turned in his high points total so far in Olympic action with 18 points Friday - including eight in the final quarter.
BOX SCORE<https://www.fiba.basketball/en/even...ment-paris-2024/games/117640-CAN-ESP#boxscore>
3x3 Basketball
U.S. Women
U.S. 14, France 13
Defending Olympic gold medalist U.S. opened the day with a 14-13 win over France. It was the U.S.'s second consecutive victory, closing Thursday's play with a 17-11 win over Spain.
After trailing 8-6, the U.S. hit three consecutive shots to move ahead 9-8. That was the last time the U.S. trailed, pushing out to a 13-10 lead off two consecutive baskets by UF Assistant Coach Rhyne Howard. France tied the game at 13 but Dearica Marie Hamby's shot with four seconds left was the game winner.
Box Score<https://fiba3x3.com/2024/olympics/games/334141fe-bb66-44f0-aa6b-e78f6b616359>
U.S. 18, Canada 17 OT
The U.S. won its third consecutive game with a 18-17 overtime win over Canada Thursday evening.
It was a tight game throughout, with the 10th tie at 16 forcing the first overtime for either team in 2024 Olympic play. Canada's Katherine Plouffe scored first, but it was UF Assistant Coach Rhyne Howard hitting a two-point shot to give the U.S. the 18-17 win. The game-winner was among Howard's seven team high points versus the U.S.'s neighbors to the north.
With one more game remaining, the U.S. is fifth in the standings, which would advance to the knockout phase.
Olympic Pool Standings<https://fiba3x3.com/2024/olympics/standings/women/pools/>
Box Score<https://fiba3x3.com/2024/olympics/games/d3052324-717d-4020-8f07-984b54109d20>
U.S. Men
U.S. 21, France 19
The U.S. won its first game today, defeating host France 21-19.
The U.S. trailed by as much as four points at 11-7, but the U.S. used three consecutive baskets by Gator grad Canyon Barry to tie the game at 11. France pushed it back out to a four-point lead at 16-12. The U.S. responded with three consecutive baskets to take a 17-16 lead. Barry hit the final four baskets to lead the U.S. to the win with a game-high 16 points.
Box Score<https://fiba3x3.com/2024/olympics/games/7406f2d7-3dab-4b69-9833-c638376c09ad>
U.S. 21, China 17
Make that two wins for the U.S., closing Friday play with a 21-17 win over China.
Gator grad Canyon Barry hit a game-high 14 points to lead the U.S. to the win.
For the second consecutive day, Jimmer Fredette did not play due to a leg injury, requiring the three other U.S. team members - Barry, Kareem Maddox and Dylan Travis - to play the entirety of both games.
The U.S. has Saturday off before playing its final game of group play versus Netherlands on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. ET.
Box Score<https://fiba3x3.com/2024/olympics/games/b5280a49-7249-4ccc-88e9-0499bcc19963>
Olympic Pool Standings<https://fiba3x3.com/2024/olympics/standings/men/pools>
Look for other Gators in Saturday Olympic action in basketball, men's golf, soccer, swimming and track & field.<https://gatorsolympics.com/>
Gators at The Games
Daily Schedule of Action for August 2, 2024
Gator
Sport
Country
Event
Result
Caeleb Dressel<https://floridagators.com/sports/olympics/roster/caeleb-dressel/17018>
Swimming
USA
Heat: Men's 100m Butterfly
Advanced to Semifinals -6th
50.55
Heat: Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay
Advanced to Finals -1st
3:40.98
Semi: Men's 100m Butterfly
13th
51.57
Final: Men's 50m Freestyle
6th
21.61
Josh Liendo<https://floridagators.com/sports/mens-swimming-and-diving/roster/josh-liendo/17098>
Swimming
Canada
Heat: Men's 100m Butterfly
Advanced to Semifinals - 2nd
50.83
Semi: Men's 100m Butterfly
Advanced to Final - 3rd
50.42
Final: Men's 50m Freestyle
4th
21.58
Nick Calathes<https://floridagators.com/sports/olympics/roster/nick-calathes/17054>
Basketball
Greece
Greece vs Australia (Group Play)
W, 77-71
Calathes: Started, 31 min, 7 pts., 8 assists
Andrew Nembhard<https://floridagators.com/sports/olympics/roster/andrew-nembhard/17079>
Basketball
Canada
Canada vs Spain (Group Play)
W, 88-85
Nembhard: 21 min, 18 pts.3 assists
Rhyne Howard<https://floridagators.com/sports/womens-basketball/roster/coaches/rhyne-howard/1926>
3x3 Basketball
USA
USA vs France
W, 14-13
Howard: 2 pts
3x3 Basketball
USA
USA vs Canada
W, 18-17 OT
Howard: 7 pts
Canyon Barry<https://floridagators.com/sports/olympics/roster/canyon-barry/16994>
3x3 Basketball
USA
USA vs France
W, 21-19
Barry: 16 pts.
3x3 Basketball
USA
USA vs China
W, 21-17
Barry: 14 pts
Alejandro Tosti<https://floridagators.com/sports/olympics/roster/alejandro-tosti/17005>
Golf
Argentina
Round 2 (Stroke Play)
T13 | 137 (-5)
Round 2 score: 69 (-2)
Camilo Villegas<https://floridagators.com/sports/olympics/roster/camilo-villegas/17006>
Golf
Colombia
Round 2 (Stroke Play)
60 | 150 (+8)
Round 2 score: 74 (+3)
Thomas Mardal<https://floridagators.com/sports/olympics/roster/thomas-mardal/17057>
Track and Field
Norway
Qualifying Round: Men's Hammer Throw
Advanced to Finals - 8th
76.78 meters
Jasmine Moore<https://floridagators.com/sports/olympics/roster/jasmine-moore/17026>
Track and Field
USA
Qualifying Round: Women's Triple Jump
Advanced to Finals - 1st
14.43 meters
Reheem Hayles<https://floridagators.com/sports/track-and-field/roster/reheem-hayles/16560>
Track and Field
Jamaica
Round 1, Heat 1: Mixed 4x400m Relay
Advanced to Finals
3:11.16
Alida van Daalen<https://floridagators.com/sports/track-and-field/roster/alida-van-daalen/16543>
Track and Field
Netherlands
Qualifying Round: Women's Discus Throw
16th
62.19 meters
More info on Gators in 2024 Olympics<https://gatorsolympics.com/>
