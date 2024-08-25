JasonHigdon
Bull Gator
Staff
-
- Nov 5, 2021
-
- 31,527
-
- 92,682
-
- 113
Commitment Announcement Tonight at 6:00 PM Eastern Time.
One of the top wide receivers on the board will make his public announcement tonight live on his Instagram account at 6:00 PM ET.
Montgomery IG Account
Naeshaun Montgomery checks in from Miami (FL) Miami Central at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds. He is one of the top players on the Big Board overall and an enormous priority for Head Coach Billy Napier and the Florida Gators.
Join us in the live chat room at 5:30 PM ET to talk a little about recruiting; Miami @ Florida, GT taking down FSU, and whatever else is on your mind.
CHAT ROOM LINK
Montgomery is a RedZone Member
VISITS MADE:
Miami 7+
Florida 6+
Penn State 5+
LSU 4+
USC Multiple
Alabama, twice this year (March & April)
One of the top wide receivers on the board will make his public announcement tonight live on his Instagram account at 6:00 PM ET.
Montgomery IG Account
Naeshaun Montgomery checks in from Miami (FL) Miami Central at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds. He is one of the top players on the Big Board overall and an enormous priority for Head Coach Billy Napier and the Florida Gators.
Join us in the live chat room at 5:30 PM ET to talk a little about recruiting; Miami @ Florida, GT taking down FSU, and whatever else is on your mind.
CHAT ROOM LINK
Montgomery is a RedZone Member
VISITS MADE:
Miami 7+
Florida 6+
Penn State 5+
LSU 4+
USC Multiple
Alabama, twice this year (March & April)
Last edited: