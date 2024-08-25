One of the top wide receivers on the board will make his public announcement tonight live on his Instagram account at 6:00 PM ET.Naeshaun Montgomery checks in from Miami (FL) Miami Central at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds. He is one of the top players on the Big Board overall and an enormous priority for Head Coach Billy Napier and the Florida Gators.to talk a little about recruiting; Miami @ Florida, GT taking down FSU, and whatever else is on your mind.Miami 7+Florida 6+Penn State 5+LSU 4+USC MultipleAlabama, twice this year (March & April)