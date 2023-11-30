ADVERTISEMENT

Coaching Update & More: Thursday November 30, 2023 - Squashing a Rumor UPDATE

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Bull Gator
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
30,326
88,817
113
We are getting very close to hearing some coaching announcements. I know everyone wants to know ASAP regarding these hires and as soon as I can publish these stories, I will. Unfortunately, I am not 100% sure when that time will be. I can't speak for the community, but you will be happy with what I am hearing.

I have checked with a few people and as of today, Will Norman does not plan to enter the transfer portal. Kamari Wilson, however, I do not expect to see him on the roster next season despite what some have said on social media.


Also, they did fire someone today non-Coach position, but I’m not talking about it until I know for sure the name is officially out there in public


3:00 PM UPDATE:

My in box and phone have been flooded with Chris Rumph questions for some strange reason. He is not the next DL coach at UF.........
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: fo7som, jamminjethro, mobboy24 and 50 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonHigdon

Summer is Ahead - The Way I See It

Replies
44
Views
2K
The Swamp
capgator
capgator
JasonHigdon

Saturday Coaching Update: December 2, 2023

Replies
134
Views
7K
The Swamp
960608Gators
9
JasonHigdon

The Billy Napier Discussion:

Replies
117
Views
5K
The Swamp
Coolgtr
Coolgtr
JasonHigdon

Official Visit Update: December 16, 2023:

Replies
161
Views
7K
The Swamp
wpbjl
W
SGUN

NFL Coach with pretty harsh criticism of the offense.....

Replies
123
Views
4K
The Swamp
Jake757
Jake757
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today