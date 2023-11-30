Coaching Update & More: Thursday November 30, 2023 - Squashing a Rumor UPDATE

We are getting very close to hearing some coaching announcements. I know everyone wants to know ASAP regarding these hires and as soon as I can publish these stories, I will. Unfortunately, I am not 100% sure when that time will be. I can't speak for the community, but you will be happy with what I am hearing.



I have checked with a few people and as of today, Will Norman does not plan to enter the transfer portal. Kamari Wilson, however, I do not expect to see him on the roster next season despite what some have said on social media.





Also, they did fire someone today non-Coach position, but I’m not talking about it until I know for sure the name is officially out there in public





3:00 PM UPDATE:



My in box and phone have been flooded with Chris Rumph questions for some strange reason. He is not the next DL coach at UF.........