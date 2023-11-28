Chat Room is Open & My Take (CHAT INTRO)

Anything posted in the chat will automatically update in this thread...I am aware of the chat issues and am working on it......My Take & CHAT INTRO:People wanted change, and I am talking about real change, and this is what the beginning stages of real change look like. As you all know, Coach Corey Raymond and Coach Sean Spencer are no longer employed at the University of Florida. I do not want anyone bad-mouthing these two guys or the changes to come. These decisions are not easy ones, and people's lives are impacted drastically by the tough decisions that Billy Napier had to make. They are no longer with the program, so there is no reason to dwell on the past.These are the beginning changes that we have alluded to in the boards over the past few weeks. In my opinion, I think it will be very difficult to see both offensive line coaches retained, certainly not both, but I am hopeful one will remain.I also think you could see changes with special teams (no question) and the a change within the strength and conditioning program.There is no telling what this will do in terms of recruiting (and portal). This is close to the Early National Signing Day Period (December 15). I know many players were very taken aback, but these two moves alone did not make many players happy. I know what most of you will say: they should have played better. Maybe so, but again, they were very close with these people. All we can do at this point is kick back, enjoy the ride, and see what's to come.Something else to keep in mind: MANY of the insiders and I have relationships with these folks, so trashing guys now that they are gone is not going to be tolerated, so please, let's just move forward and focus on the future.