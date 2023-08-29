Breakfast with the Gators: What is the Team Doing Right now?

JasonHigdon
Bull Gator
Staff
-
- Nov 5, 2021
-
- 30,312
-
- 88,775
-
- 113
6:15 AM the Training Room Opens
7am-9am Breakfast for the players
7am Staff is in Film Review/Full Staff Meeting to follow
9am player only meeting
9:10am to 9:30am is Special Teams/Punt/Block/Cover/Return
9:35 AM Offensive Meeting/Defense Lifts
10:30Am Defensive Meeting/Offense Lifts
11:25Am Tape/Dress
11:35 AM O/D Walk
11:50AM Practice/Helmets
2:20 PM Buses depart for GNV & 3PM plane departs for DFW arriving at 4:15 PM CT.....
I will throw out the evening schedule a little later today....
7am-9am Breakfast for the players
7am Staff is in Film Review/Full Staff Meeting to follow
9am player only meeting
9:10am to 9:30am is Special Teams/Punt/Block/Cover/Return
9:35 AM Offensive Meeting/Defense Lifts
10:30Am Defensive Meeting/Offense Lifts
11:25Am Tape/Dress
11:35 AM O/D Walk
11:50AM Practice/Helmets
2:20 PM Buses depart for GNV & 3PM plane departs for DFW arriving at 4:15 PM CT.....
I will throw out the evening schedule a little later today....
Last edited: