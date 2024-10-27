Best and Worst from the Weekend: (10/27)



As you can imagine, when Florida is off, I try to avoid college football. Here are my best and worst from the weekend, non-CFB.



At the top of the list, and I do mean the top of the list, is UFC 308!



Featherweight: Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway​ Middleweight: Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev​ Honestly, I am not sure which guy impressed me the most. Khamzat rag-dolled Robert Whittaker, which I thought was impossible. I mean, total domination from the jump !! I can't wait to watch this guy fight for the title!



Ilia vs. Max was probably the most anticipated fight to date. What Ilia did to Alexander the Great was unheard of. Volk was widely considered one of the greats of all time, and he was knocked out cold by Ilia.



Enter Max Holloway, who has never even been knocked down before, which made for a very intriguing fight! It was a great fight, and Max definitely had his moments, but the raw power Ilia has in his hands is undeniable. They say the best part of his fight game is the ground game, which is CRAZY scary to think about.



Los Angeles Dodgers in dramatic fashion, with Freddie Freeman's walk-off grand slam, was a thing to watch! It was one of those moments in time you remember forever if you had the pleasure of watching it unfold.



Worst? It's pretty simple for me, as the future AL MVP Aaron Judge not only has been a nonfactor but 100% disappeared in the entire playoffs when his team needed him most. You can see it on his face; he looks like a man being beaten down, guessing, with zero idea what he is doing on the plate. LA Pitching is CHEWING him up right now.



This situation falls in the Best and Worst. (From ESPN)



Best for the reporter asking and worst for Franklin and his actions. Come on, coach, how did you not know that was coming your direction?



MADISON, Wis.: Penn State coach James Franklin apologized for walking away from the microphone Wednesday when asked about two former players who were accused by police of raping a 17-year-old girl in their apartment on July 7.



Kevin Durant became the eighth player in NBA history to score 29,000 career points.