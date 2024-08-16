The first one was the heavy, I mean heavy emphasis on special teams. I have been to numerous practices under Champ, Mac, Dan and now Billy. I never viewed a practice with more emphasis on special teams then I did this week. The pressure and stress they put on the kids to make it feel like a crazy game day atmosphere going from position drills to special teams ensures the players are laser focused. As you have heard from Trader and BB one freshman messed up and they went off on him. We should see a nice uptick in special teams play this season with limited to zero issues moving forward.



The second is SPEED. My lort we have some dudes that can flat out run. KD at RB with Jakobi not too far behind, Baugh is huge and can move also. WR wise we have Hawkins, Mizell, Badger, Wilson, Abrams & Burke. This is not a slight on Jean, KJACK or Dike...just the others in the first group can flat our move! DB's were right there with for the most part. A few times Hawk, Abrams and mizell got behind the corner but the safety was there waiting. Burke took a shot on one deep ball from Casteel. I wont repeat what casteel said to him after laying him out. LOL



The third is communication, no one, I mean no one on the O or D looked lost during the practice. Everyone was in the right place and close to the play. No one was streaking free, no missed blocking assignments...not a db just letting someone run across there face and get wide open. IT was beautiful to watch and now we know that the RON ROBERTS effect on D is a real friggin thing! .



I am ready for the Canes and so is our team....its put up or shut up time as RR likes to say!





