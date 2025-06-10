Top 100 MLB Draft Prospect RHP Aaron Watson talks about his flip to Florida

Hector





The Florida Gators and their coaching staff made a huge late addition to the 2025 recruiting class. Blue-chip right-handed pitching prospect Aaron Watson announced last weekend that he had flipped his commitment to the Florida Gators.



Watson was previously committed to the Virginia Cavaliers, but with a coaching change, Watson put himself back on the market and quickly committed to Florida. “It was definitely a different feeling than the first time I was recruited,” Watson said about his late decommitment. “I had some big time programs who were interested, and it felt surreal to have big time schools come after me.”



Aaron Watson is a 6’5”, 205-pound right-handed pitcher out of Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida. Watson is one of the top pitching prospects in the Class of 2025. On Perfect Game, Watson is the 25th-ranked prospect and the third-ranked right-handed pitching prospect in the nation. He’s also the top-ranked 2025 prospect out of the Sunshine State.



When Watson reopened his recruitment, he was heavily pursued by some elite college baseball programs. “Mississippi State was the school I had the best connections with because of Coach [Brian] O’Connor,” Watson said. Brian O’Connor was previously Virginia’s head coach but left for the Mississippi State head coach opening.



The Sunshine State native was also being recruited by Florida State, Georgia, LSU, and Vanderbilt. When the Gators got involved in his recruitment, Watson immediately knew he wanted to commit to the Gators. “Honestly, Florida has always had a special place in my heart,” Watson said. “My family and I talked it over and knew that’s where I wanted to be.”



Watson also mentioned that he had reached out to Kevin O’Sullivan and Chuck Jeroloman about wanting to commit to the Gators. “I knew in my heart it was always the Gators,” Watson said about committing to Florida.



Even with Watson committed to the Gators, there’s no guarantee that he’ll make it to campus. Watson is one of the top prep pitching prospects in the 2025 MLB Draft. On. MLB Pipeline, Watson is the 42nd-ranked draft prospect. He’s also the 64th-ranked draft prospect on Baseball America.



With Watson’s recruitment shut down, he’s preparing himself for the 2025 MLB Draft. “I have been getting my mind right and preparing myself mentally,” Watson said about his preparation for the MLB Draft. “I can’t believe that I possibly have the opportunity to play professional baseball next year.”

If Watson goes undrafted or honors his commitment to Florida, he could make an immediate impact for the Gators in the 2026 season. He’ll also be another family member to attend the University of Florida. “It’s awesome to have two of my brothers attend UF, and my dad graduated from the university,” Watson added. “It meant a lot not only for me but for my family as well to commit to the Gators.”