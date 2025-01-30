JasonHigdon
Ring of Honor
- Nov 5, 2021
You Might See him in The Swamp This Weekend (2/1/2025)
I am going over a couple of recruits you should see make their way to Gainesville. Some will be for a Shadow Day on Friday, and the rest will be for JR Day on Saturday with some crossover.
Hezekiah Harris 2026 Weakside Defensive End Auburn And his family are expected in town this weekend.
Jermaine Kinsler 2026 Strongside Defensive End
Kekua Aumua 2026 Tight End He could be coming back this weekend for junior day. He recently visited and was blown away.
Courtney Heard 2026 Offensive Tackle
Courtlin Heard 2026 Offensive Tackle
Xavier Tiller 2026 Tight End Texas A M Another very good-looking tight-end prospect might also find his way to Gainesville this weekend.
Somourian Wingo Jr 2026 Wide Receiver
Jabari Brady 2026 Wide Receiver He is one of the top players on the board, regardless of position. He told me he will visit on Friday for a shadow day.
Grant Wise 2026 Offensive Center: This is not a player I believe will end up in the Florida class. However, he will also visit for a shadow day at the end of the week.
Jaydin Broadnax 2026 Safety Is a player that I really like a lot. He has plenty of speed, is very long, and is lean with plenty of upside. I look for him to be in Gainesville for two days this upcoming weekend. EDIT: Jaydin let me know today he will not be able to attend this weekend.
Kaiden Hall 2026 Safety He told me that he will make a visit to Florida on Friday for a shadow day. This kid is going to turn into a monster safety.
Jaborree Riggins 2026 Wide Receiver
It is a long way out, but Asher Ghioto will also be in town this weekend, and he is really fired up about the visit.
Tyson Bacon 2026 Strongside Defensive End Tennessee
Bralan Womack 2026 Safety
Graham Houston 2026 Offensive Tackle I expect for Shadow Day Friday from what he told me.
Sam Greer 2026 Offensive Tackle Shadow Day Friday
Trenton Henderson 2026 Weakside Defensive End Shadow Day - He is fired up for this visit.
Gnivre Carr 2026 Offensive Center Shadow Day, another inside player VERY GOOD
Breck Kolojay 2026 Offensive Guard Shadow Day, tells me he is looking forward to this trip
Parker Pritchett 2026 Offensive Tackle
Tranard Roberts 2027 Running Back Maybe
(4) Asher Ghioto (@Asherghioto34) / X
