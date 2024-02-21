ADVERTISEMENT

Why Did UF Fall behind for Myron Charles

JasonHigdon

Bull Gator
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
Don't take it from me.....Here is what Charles had to say about the previous guys recruiting him....


Up Close with Defensive End Myron Charles


"The Gators was a program that I liked early on. They offered then forgot about me, like they had no contact with me. Still, with this new Dline coach, I went from barely hearing from them to hearing from them very differently. They picked up the slack and made up for it in a huge way, showing me how big of a priority I am to them and how much they think I can impact their program.

"Something I'm looking for is that family aspect. Again, I'm going to be away from home, so I want my teammates to be like my brother's coaches, to be like parents to push you the right way. Freshman American is a big goal of mine. I want to be developed, play early, get my degree, and become a better adult. Want I a head coach Dline coach that I can look after and help me get to where I want to be, and that's the first round in the NFL."

"I'm a leader. I'm not going to just talk. I lead by example. Again, I'm a good player now, but I have so much more developing to do extremely humble. Whatever program I choose to join, I am going to leave my own legacy; they are getting a dog outta me. Ima be that player that everyone wants on the field except the opponent team."
 
