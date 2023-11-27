ADVERTISEMENT

UF MBK: Tyrese Samuel Named SEC Player of the Week

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Bull Gator
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
30,262
88,580
113
UF MBK: Tyrese Samuel Named SEC Player of the Week

Samuel earned All-Tournament Team honors at the NIT Season Tip-Off

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida men's basketball graduate student Tyrese Samuel has been named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, the conference office announced on Monday.

The recognition comes after Samuel turned in a pair of big performances to net All-Tournament Team honors at the NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn last week.

Samuel posted 20 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocked shots in the win vs. Pitt, becoming the first SEC player in more than seven years to post a 20/10/3/3/3 stat line. Samuel followed that up with an 18-point outing vs. 13th-ranked Baylor, adding six rebounds and two steals. For the tournament, Samuel shot 16-for-17 (.941) from 2-point range.

The Gators return to action at Wake Forest on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. for the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge.
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: Original813 and edgator44
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonHigdon

UF MBK: Samuel Named AP All-SEC

Replies
4
Views
3K
The Swamp
jdub822
jdub822
JasonHigdon

Florida & Alabama Pre-Game News & Notes

Replies
8
Views
606
The Swamp
mefflaw
M
JasonHigdon

Otis Named USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 10 Finalist

Replies
2
Views
357
The Swamp
Tatton
Tatton
JasonHigdon

Florida Men's Basketball (17-7, 7-4 SEC) at Georgia (14-10, 4-7 SEC)

Replies
3
Views
628
The Swamp
edgator44
edgator44
JasonHigdon

Florida Men's Basketball (12-6, 2-3 SEC) vs. Mississippi State (13-5, 2-3 SEC)

Replies
5
Views
638
The Swamp
jdub822
jdub822
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today