JasonHigdon
Bull Gator
Staff
-
- Nov 5, 2021
-
- 30,262
-
- 88,580
-
- 113
UF MBK: Tyrese Samuel Named SEC Player of the Week
Samuel earned All-Tournament Team honors at the NIT Season Tip-Off
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida men's basketball graduate student Tyrese Samuel has been named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, the conference office announced on Monday.
The recognition comes after Samuel turned in a pair of big performances to net All-Tournament Team honors at the NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn last week.
Samuel posted 20 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocked shots in the win vs. Pitt, becoming the first SEC player in more than seven years to post a 20/10/3/3/3 stat line. Samuel followed that up with an 18-point outing vs. 13th-ranked Baylor, adding six rebounds and two steals. For the tournament, Samuel shot 16-for-17 (.941) from 2-point range.
The Gators return to action at Wake Forest on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. for the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge.
Samuel earned All-Tournament Team honors at the NIT Season Tip-Off
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida men's basketball graduate student Tyrese Samuel has been named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, the conference office announced on Monday.
The recognition comes after Samuel turned in a pair of big performances to net All-Tournament Team honors at the NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn last week.
Samuel posted 20 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocked shots in the win vs. Pitt, becoming the first SEC player in more than seven years to post a 20/10/3/3/3 stat line. Samuel followed that up with an 18-point outing vs. 13th-ranked Baylor, adding six rebounds and two steals. For the tournament, Samuel shot 16-for-17 (.941) from 2-point range.
The Gators return to action at Wake Forest on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. for the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge.