UF MBK: Alex Condon Named to Australia Select Team

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Bull Gator
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
UF MBK: Alex Condon Named to Australia Select Team





GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida men's basketball rising sophomore Alex Condon has been named to the Australia Select team competing at the Nissay Cup in Japan on June 22 and 23, Basketball Australia announced on Wednesday.





Condon, a 6-foot-11 native of Perth, Australia, earned Southeastern Conference All-Freshman honors at Florida during the 2023-24 season, averaging 7.7 points and 6.4 rebounds and leading UF with 45 blocked shots.





"This tour of Asia helps us bring a broader group across our senior teams together and reinforce that they are a part of the whole," said Jason Smith, Basketball Australia's Executive General Manager-High Performance. "The Boomers aren't defined by the final 12 that eventually head to tournaments like the Olympics but a sum of every player that contributes and competes.





"Our aspiration continues in providing a multi-faceted system where every player feels supported in their journey as an Australian basketballer. This starts from their days as a junior representative on to the biggest stages in the world."





* Basketball Australia's full announcement<https://www.australia.basketball/news/4025311/australian-squad-bound-for-japan>





A selected group from that series will return to attend training camp in late June with the Olympic-select Boomers squad in Melbourne.





The Australia Select team, coached by Dean Vickerman, will compete in games on back-to-back dates at the Hokkaido Sports Center in Hokkaido, Japan.
 
