It is obvious that the next few weeks will determine the fate of Coach Napier and his future with the Gators. I’m not posting any longer as my privacy was very much compromised by some idiot on this site. However i do still read on occasion, mainly for entertainment and not any information. I see speculation regarding potential coaches that UF should consider for our job, should we move on from Napier. I am close to this process…I am not sure who we hire if we have an opening, but I do have a few names that I see on these boards that will not be our next coach. They are 1) Dan Lanning…Phil knight is 87 years old, and his one want in life is to win a national championship in football. Knight personally renegotiated Lannings contract last year, and I can tell you his buyout is way closer to the Jimbo Fisher number than the $20 million reported. In addition, Lanning has been at 9 different schools/jobs in the past 12 years and his family has said thats enough. They want to grow roots in Eugene.

2) Lincoln Riley…he and the AD at USC are at odds no question. The AD is a lady that is a grinder. She expects the same out of her head coaches. Riley is far from a grinder. He probably spends as much time in Cabo as he does LA in the offseason. He could care less about defense. The biggest factor is he left OU top get out of the SEC. he wants no part of the SEC. Now that the PAC 12 has become the BIG10 he’s not thrilled with hat as well. I’d expect him to head to the NFL soon.

3) Jedd Fisch…will not elaborate on why…but no.

4) Urban Meyer…mutual no

I can tell you we do have a lot of interest in our job, if we get to that point. Some interesting names reaching out. Signing off for now.