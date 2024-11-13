Three LSU Tigers to watch versus Florida

Hector











The Florida Gators are back in the Swamp for another big rivalry game this weekend. The Gators will host the LSU Tigers on Saturday afternoon as Florida has just three games left in their regular season.







The Gators suffered their ugliest loss last Saturday on the road versus Texas. The LSU Tigers also suffered a beatdown as Alabama blew them out at home. Here are three LSU Tigers to watch versus the Florida Gators.







QB Garrett Nussmeier







Redshirt junior quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is one of the top quarterbacks in the SEC. The Louisiana native has finally earned his starting job this season and has posted some impressive numbers.







During the 2024 season, Nussmeier has completed 62.7% of his passes for 2,866 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and eleven interceptions. Nussmeier ranks seventh in college football in passing yards. He’s also second in the SEC in passing touchdowns only behind Ole Miss’s Jaxson Dart.







The Florida Gators' defense had their first rough defensive performance since the Texas A&M game. The Gators will look to rebound against one of the best passing offenses in the SEC. LSU doesn’t run the ball a ton but they have an elite SEC wide receiver.







2. DL Bradyn Swinson







Redshirt senior defensive lineman Bradyn Swinson is having a breakout season for the LSU defense. Swinson is having a huge season and has become one of the best players on LSU’s defense.







In his final collegiate season, Swinson has recorded 42 total tackles, including 25 solo tackles. Swinson leads the Tigers’ defense in tackles for loss with 10.5 and sacks with 8. He also has five QB hurries and two forced fumbles.







While LSU’s defense is coming off a tough loss to Alabama, Swinson and the LSU defense will be ready versus Florida. DJ Lagway and Montrell Johnson could play this Saturday which will make Florida’s offense more difficult to defend.











3. WR Kyren Lacy







Fifth-year senior wide receiver Kyren Lacy is one of the top wide receivers in the SEC this season. The former Louisiana transfer will play against his former coach at UL-Lafayette, Billy Napier.







In his final season at LSU, Lacy is the leading receiver for the Tigers. Lacy has recorded 46 receptions for 697 yards and a team-high seven touchdown receptions. Lacy is tied for first in the SEC in receiving touchdowns with Alabama’s Ryan Williams, Ole Miss’s Jordan Watkins, and Auburn’s KeAndre Lambert-Smith.







Lacy isn’t the only productive pass catcher for the Tigers this season. Sophomore Aaron Anderson is having a breakout season, and tight end Mason Taylor is a top ten tight end in college football. Taylor is also second on the team in receptions with just three less than Lacy.