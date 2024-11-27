ADVERTISEMENT

Whispers The Portal Behind Closed Doors

JasonHigdon

The Portal: Behind Closed Doors

I can tell you what: This Portal situation is very volatile. There is no way to monitor the portal legally from an NCAA perspective. Sure, coaches can't reach out to current players on other rosters, but that's different from how it works. These players - especially ones in the same class for the better part of their junior/senior years in high school- visited schools with all the top players across the country and established great friendships that they continue to maintain. That is how it works; those people are talking to each other, conveying messages to specific coaches with certain programs nationwide. You might ask how this pertains to Florida, and I am glad you did. Indeed, I will not name any player not in the portal having conversations with Florida players (even though it is perfectly legal) because it would draw too much-unwanted attention to that player, creating a bad look for him and his current team. One more thing I can say, though, is this. There are very few players in America that I would be stunned to see leave their current situation and come to Florida - that is NO knock on UF or anyone, but there are only a few that would surprise me, and this guy is one of those guys. As always, no matter if it works, I will tell you who I am talking about when the time comes.
 
