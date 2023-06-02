ADVERTISEMENT

The Latest on a Big Time Visitor:

JasonHigdon

Bull Gator
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
Guard Zyon Pullin

Pleasant Hill (CA)

College Park High School

UC Riverside



Gators have a REAL chance with Zyon.

Down to Five:



Florida

LSU

Xavier

Michigan

Gonzaga



Getting to know Zyon Pullin:

(UC Riverside Website)



2021-22 (Junior)

  • All-Big West Second Team
  • Big West All-Academic
  • 10+ points in all but one Big West game
  • Entered top 10 in program history in career assists
  • Career highs of 24 points (3/5 vs. Long Beach State) and 12 rebounds (12/12 vs. California Baptist)
  • Averaged 17.6 points and 5.6 assists in final five games of the regular season
2020-21 (Sophomore)

  • All-Big West Honorable Mention
  • 2x Big West Player of the Week (12/7, 3/8)
  • 12.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and team-high 4.5 assists per game
  • Seven straight games scoring in double figures
2019-20 (Freshman)

  • Played 31 games
  • 4.1 points and 2.1 rebounds per game
  • Scored in double figures in three games, including season-high 15 points against Denver (11/23)
High School

  • All-Bay Area News Group selection at College Park High School
Personal

  • Son of Glenn and Ajsha Pullin
  • Favorite team: Portland Trailblazers
  • Favorite athlete: Damian Lillard
  • Favorite TV show: The First 48, Impractical Jokers
  • Favorite movie: Madea
  • Favorite artists: Lil Baby, Future, Baby Smoove
  • Favorite food: cheeseburger and French fries
  • Favorite quote: "Without struggle there is no story"
 
SA1980, DGlockUF, Thomas B and 2 others
