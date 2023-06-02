The Latest on a Big Time Visitor:

JasonHigdon
Guard Zyon Pullin
Pleasant Hill (CA)
College Park High School
UC Riverside
Gators have a REAL chance with Zyon.
Down to Five:
Florida
LSU
Xavier
Michigan
Gonzaga
Getting to know Zyon Pullin:
(UC Riverside Website)
2021-22 (Junior)
2021-22 (Junior)
- All-Big West Second Team
- Big West All-Academic
- 10+ points in all but one Big West game
- Entered top 10 in program history in career assists
- Career highs of 24 points (3/5 vs. Long Beach State) and 12 rebounds (12/12 vs. California Baptist)
- Averaged 17.6 points and 5.6 assists in final five games of the regular season
- All-Big West Honorable Mention
- 2x Big West Player of the Week (12/7, 3/8)
- 12.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and team-high 4.5 assists per game
- Seven straight games scoring in double figures
- Played 31 games
- 4.1 points and 2.1 rebounds per game
- Scored in double figures in three games, including season-high 15 points against Denver (11/23)
- All-Bay Area News Group selection at College Park High School
- Son of Glenn and Ajsha Pullin
- Favorite team: Portland Trailblazers
- Favorite athlete: Damian Lillard
- Favorite TV show: The First 48, Impractical Jokers
- Favorite movie: Madea
- Favorite artists: Lil Baby, Future, Baby Smoove
- Favorite food: cheeseburger and French fries
- Favorite quote: "Without struggle there is no story"