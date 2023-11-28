The Latest Buzz: November 28, 2023 6:00 PM Update

Associate Head Coach / Director of Football Strength and Conditioning. That title belongs to Mark Hocke. This means that if he is not retained, Florida is on the hook for the entire contract length because he has the Associate Head Coach title, which I was not paying attention to or aware he had that title. What does it all mean for UF? He will remain in the position he is in. His contract runs through 2024 and expires Jan 31, 2025



You need to look for change on that side of SC though but not exactly the SC - Florida currently has multiple people in that department, and I expect to see change later this week. After that change happens, I can go into a little more detail, but either way, look at that department for some change. Again, a lot of this is my opinion, so we need to see what happens, but I am trying to keep you ahead of the game so you know what to expect.