ADVERTISEMENT

The Latest Buzz: November 28, 2023 6:00 PM Update

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Bull Gator
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
30,280
88,705
113
Associate Head Coach / Director of Football Strength and Conditioning. That title belongs to Mark Hocke. This means that if he is not retained, Florida is on the hook for the entire contract length because he has the Associate Head Coach title, which I was not paying attention to or aware he had that title. What does it all mean for UF? He will remain in the position he is in. His contract runs through 2024 and expires Jan 31, 2025

You need to look for change on that side of SC though but not exactly the SC - Florida currently has multiple people in that department, and I expect to see change later this week. After that change happens, I can go into a little more detail, but either way, look at that department for some change. Again, a lot of this is my opinion, so we need to see what happens, but I am trying to keep you ahead of the game so you know what to expect.
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: bigg8tr, Thomas B, MusicCityGator23 and 15 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonHigdon

Owen Field Elevated to Florida Gymnastics Associate Head Coach

Replies
0
Views
225
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
L

The latest in SEC revenue

Replies
9
Views
690
The Swamp
AlligatorAlley2
A
JasonHigdon

No. 6 Gators Fall to Tigers in Finale

Replies
11
Views
695
The Swamp
Steveerino
S
JasonHigdon

Coaching Update & More: Thursday November 30, 2023 - Squashing a Rumor UPDATE

Replies
141
Views
11K
The Swamp
cm5694
cm5694
JasonHigdon

No. 6 Florida Trounces No. 5 LSU to Claim Series

Replies
4
Views
812
The Swamp
Miller11UF
Miller11UF
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today