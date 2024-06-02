Official Visit Inside Access: June 2, 2024



We never really talk about what goes into these official visits, so I wanted to go into as much detail as possible to give you an idea of the magnitude of these official visit weekends.



Let's take a moment to appreciate the significance of Will Griffin's announcement. It's a monumental step for Florida to secure their signal caller this early, enabling him to focus on recruiting and building relationships over the next two cycles.



AJ Hill - Party of Six:

Mom, Dad, Sister, Aunt, and His Uncle. The Hill party arrived at 2:30 PM on Friday and will leave today at 2:00 PM.



Ziyare Addison - Party of Five:

Mom, dad, sister, and his uncle. The Addison party arrived at 3:00 PM Friday and will leave today at 2:30 PM.



Chad Gasper - Party of Six:

Mom, Dad, Sister, and Two Brothers. The Gasper party arrived at 3:50 PM on Friday and will leave today at noon.



Micah Jones - Party of Five:

Mom, uncle, grandfather, and brother. The Jones party arrived at 1:40 PM Friday and will leave today at 11:45 AM.



Tae'Shaun Gelsey - Party of Five:

Mom, Dad, Brother, and Cousin. The Gelsey party arrived at 2:30 PM on Friday and will leave today at 3:00 PM.



Joshua Moore - Party of Six:

Mom, Dad, Brother, Aunt, and a plus one. The Moore part arrived at 2:00 PM on Friday and will leave today at 1:30 PM.



Nae'Shaun Montgomery - Party of Six:

Mom, Dad, Brother, Sister, and a plus one. The Montgomery party arrived at 3:00 PM on Friday and will leave today at 2:30 PM.



Jeramiah McCloud - Party of Eight:

Mom, brother, grandad, godmom, godsister, and two cousins. The McCloud family arrived at 2:30 PM on Friday and will leave today at 3:00 PM.



Myron Charles - Party of Four:

Mom, brother, and his father is making his first trip to Gainesville. The Charles party arrived at 2:00 PM on Friday and will leave today at 2:30 PM.



Jarquez Carter - Party of Seven:

Mom, grandpa, two sisters, dad, and a plus one. The Carter Party arrived at 3:00 PM on Friday and will leave today at noon.



Javion Hilson - Party of Four:

Mom, brother, and grandmother. The Hilson party arrived at 3:00 PM on Friday and will leave today at 2:30 PM.



Christian Gass - Party of Four:

Mom, sister, and aunt. The Gass party arrived at 1:35 p.m. on Friday and will leave today at 12:45 p.m.



Jaylan Morgan - Party of Four:

Stepdad, mom, and brother. The Morgan party arrived at 4:30 PM on Friday and will leave today at 1:30 PM.



Kaylib Singleton - Party of Five:

Mom, Dad, Sister, and Cousin. This was his father's first trip. The Singleton party arrived at 2:30 PM on Friday and will leave today at 3:00 PM.



Assuming everyone on the list attended, Florida hosted 75 people over a 48-hour stretch. Think about how much goes into hosting, planning, and caring for 75 people for 48 hours—many you have never met before—and the job you must do by making a lasting, impactful impression.