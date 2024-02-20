No. 16 Gators Edged by No. 6 Cowgirls in Pitchers' Duel

Florida's freshman Keagan Rothrock battled with Oklahoma State's graduate senior NFCA All-American in a game that combined for five total hits.



GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The No.16-ranked Florida softball program welcomed No. 6 Oklahoma State to Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium for an impromptu Monday night matchup but fell, 3-0, in a pitchers' duel.



The Gators (8-2) gave freshman right-handed pitcher Keagan Rothrock (3-2, 1 SV) the start in the circle and she went toe-to-toe with the Cowgirls (7-2) 2023 NFCA All-American Lexi Kilfoyl (4-2).



Rothrock, who was recently named SEC Freshman of the Week earlier this afternoon, turned in six innings of work and held the Cowgirls potent offense to just a pair of hits and a pair of walks on 89 pitches. It just so happens that OSU earned those two hits and one of those walks in the top of the third inning, which led to a 3-0 lead on Karli Godwin's home run that floated over the left field fence with two outs.



Rothrock bounced back to retire the next 10 batters faced in consecutive order and finished her night with seven strikeouts. Ava Brown relieved Rothrock in the top of the seventh inning and she retired the three batters she faced on a pair of weak fly balls and a groundout to shortstop.



Offensively, Brown recorded an infield single in the second inning and Katie Kistler went 2-for-2 from the nine spot of the order with a single up the middle in the third and a single to shallow right field in the bottom of the fifth.



The Gators return to action Wednesday, Feb. 21, at UNF and will now play a doubleheader against the Ospreys with the first game starting at 4 p.m. and the second game beginning at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+.



Notables:



* Katie Kistler registered her second multi-hit game of the year going 2-for-2 tonight.

* Keagan Rothrock two-hit Oklahoma State's offense that entered the game with a team .370 batting average.

* Rothrock struck out seven in the effort, which is her fourth consecutive appearance with seven or more strikeouts.

* Ava Brown recorded a scoreless inning in relief and is now on a 3.2 scoreless inning streak.