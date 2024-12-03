JasonHigdon
NSD Announcement Times (Wednesday, December 4, 2024)
This is a tentative schedule of announcement times. Most kids will get the paperwork finished earlier/faxed, then have a ceremony at the school later in the day. Once Florida receives the signed paperwork, they must still run everything through compliance! Once they get the green light, the school will announce each official signing. Once that happens, I will add our NSD Capsule for each appropriate player. I will not respond to this thread; I am just making it for a running total. I will be in the chat room at 6:30 am, ready to go!!
Florida Football Media Availability Information (National Signing Day – Early Period)
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gators Football Head Coach Billy Napier will be available to credentialed media Wednesday, Dec. 4 at approximately 4 p.m. on the second floor of the Heavener Football Training Center.
TENTATIVE MEDIA SCHEDULE (National Signing Day – Early Period)
Wednesday, Dec. 4
4 p.m. (approx.) Media Availability
Head Coach Billy Napier
Onis Konanbanny
Lagonza Hayward 10:30 am
DE Jayden Woods 7:00 am
OLB Ty Jackson 9:00 am
WR Naeshaun Montgomery 9:00 am
OL Daniel Pierre Louis 9:00am
CB Ben Hanks Jr 9:00 am
DL Stephon Shivers 9:15 am
QB Tramell Jones 9:30 am
S Hylton Stubbs 9:30 am
WR Vernell Brown III 9:45 am
OL Tavaris Dice 11:00 am
LS Mack Mulhern 11:40 am
DE Jalen Wiggins 12:15 pm
RB Byron Louis 2:00 pm
DT Jeramiah McCloud 2:15 pm
DT Joseph Mbatchou 2:15 pm
OL Jahari Medlock 2:30 pm
WR Muizz Tounkara 3:00 pm
TE Micah Jones 3:00 pm
LB Myles Johnson 3:15 pm
RB Chad Gasper 3:45 pm
TE TaeShaun Gelsey 6:00 pm
RB Waltez Clark Should be early
K Evan Noel
P Hayden Craig
