My Take on “Swamp Kings.” Episode 1







Watching Episode 1, the first thing that jumps out to me is the amount of talent and intensity with which the players did everything!!







“Losing was unacceptable; when you did, you paid for it.” Total and complete accountability from and by the players.







The most significant difference between now and then seems like SWAG! Back then, the Gators understood what they were capable of and had that SWAG. That is where this team needs to get back to, SWAG!







Urban Meyer described it perfectly in one word, unmerciful – he did everything with a purpose in mind, tearing them down to make the kids not all quit the team and to find leaders.







I love Brandon Siler, by the way!! He was a REAL DUDE!! As he said, it was not about lifting weights. It was about mental toughness. Are you going to push through or crawl and quit like a baby?







I also loved how they described Meyer, calling him an intellectual practitioner of the game.







That first loss for Urban at Alabama was an actual wake-up call, 31-3 was the final, and then they lost the following week to LSU 21-17. By the way, the UF schedule was demanding even back then. Chris Leak, square peg, round hole. Enter Tim Tebow. What a run 2006-2009 with Timmy at QB.







South Carolina lost 14 in a row vs. the Gators, and Meyer took the team into Columbia (SC) to face the Ole Ball Coach! Meyer knew he had to win that game, and the Gators lost 30-22. They described Meyer perfectly, a guy who hated losing more than he liked winning. “Coming to Jesus” meeting on the plane on the way home. They kicked two players off the team while they were on the Tarmac!! He was not messing around. That is the commitment it takes to win at the level people expect.







Recruiting, Recruiting, Recruiting, and More Recruiting saved Urban Meyer and the rest of the staff!





Personal handwritten letters, Meyer always did the extra little things in recruiting, and it showed on NSD. Everyone wanted to play with Tim Tebow, including Brandon Spikes, Brandon James, Percy Harvin, and more.







If you are not performing, you get called out, again, Meyer, with accountability. Midnight workouts from 12 am to 2:30 am to keep the players out of the clubs/parties. The champions club, what a brilliant deal that was.







Then Tennessee was on the road in year two. The Gators have an early 7-0 lead. Welcome to the SEC, Brandon James – excellent return! However, Vols leading 10-7 at the half. Vols jumped out to a 17-7 lead, but Gators and Dallas Baker answered, 17-14 Vols, and wow, I am having flashbacks heading into the 4th on the road in a 3-point game.



3rd and 10 Leak scrambles short of the first down, 4th and 1, and here we go. Tim Tebow is in the game!



First Down, Gators!! GW TD PASS TO DALLAS BAKER from Chris Leak. 21-10 Gators. I can't wait to watch the next episode.







Are you ready for the opener?????????