“Overall, It was a great visit. When I first arrived, Coach Patterson, Coach Chatman, and Coach Roberts met me. The energy was there with the coaching staff and the recruits that were here. To answer your last question, I was trying to see if I could see myself playing under the coaching staff that they have and if I could see myself enjoying the school without football involved. And overall, Florida is a place that I liked, and I’d love to make it down to a game this year to really get a feel for the atmosphere."“My experience today at UF was great, the first coach to greet me was Coach John D. We chatted up a little bit about things like that. The overall experience was great to me; one thing that stood out to me was how they help people with IEPs.”I had a good experience at the junior day. As soon as I walked in, Coach Ron was there to greet me. It definitely showed an enhanced feel with the players; they seemed more in tune with the team’s identity, given the late success they began to have last season. The whole time, I was trying to see how I could help contribute to the team, and I definitely could see myself in their linebacker room making an impact. I’ll be back.”