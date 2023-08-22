I caught up with Tyler Miller Briefly.

JasonHigdon
Another big offensive lineman the Gators are recruiting. Miller checks in at 6-foot-5, 330-pounds from Laurel (MS). Many schools are on him early, including offers from Florida, Memphis, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Purdue, and UNLV.
Miller told me the recruiting process feels like a dream so far and is still getting used to the attention. Three teams are showing a ton of interest LSU, Mississippi State, and Auburn.
Miller does not know much about the Gators but said he thinks it's an iconic place and players have a great chance of getting to the next level.
