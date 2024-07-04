JasonHigdon
I want to know how you spend your 4th of July or what you like best about today.
Movies:
Hamilton
Independence Day
Forrest Gump
Born on the 4th of July
Jaws
National Treasure
Foods:
Hot Dogs
Barbeque
Hamburgers
Apple Pie
Biscuits & Gravy
Top Firework Displays:
New York City. The annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks celebration in New York City is the country's largest pyrotechnic show. Fireworks are shot from multiple barges along the East River near the Brooklyn Bridge. In addition to fireworks, the event features performances by A-list artists.
Atlanta
Minneapolis
Addison (TX)
Atlantic City (NJ)
Boston
Chicago
Miami
Houston
Lake Tahoe
Nashville
