ADVERTISEMENT

NonGator How is the 4th of July traditionally celebrated?

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Bull Gator
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
30,886
90,346
113
I want to know how you spend your 4th of July or what you like best about today.

Movies:
Hamilton
Independence Day
Forrest Gump
Born on the 4th of July
Jaws
National Treasure

Foods:
Hot Dogs
Barbeque
Hamburgers
Apple Pie
Biscuits & Gravy

Top Firework Displays:
New York City. The annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks celebration in New York City is the country's largest pyrotechnic show. Fireworks are shot from multiple barges along the East River near the Brooklyn Bridge. In addition to fireworks, the event features performances by A-list artists.

Atlanta
Minneapolis
Addison (TX)
Atlantic City (NJ)
Boston
Chicago
Miami
Houston
Lake Tahoe
Nashville
 
  • Like
Reactions: dtcliffo and DGlockUF
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

R

Just Another Day In The Land Of GOP Election "Integrity"

Replies
3
Views
284
The Parking Lot
RayGravesGhost
R
Franz Beard

Thoughts of the Day: July 29, 2022

Replies
30
Views
2K
The Swamp
G8RSRULE
G8RSRULE
Franz Beard

Thoughts of the Day: July 5, 2022

Replies
13
Views
2K
The Swamp
jgrayhound1
jgrayhound1
O

So AG Garland announces DOJ to probe the practices of Minneapolis Police Department and my question is:

Replies
26
Views
904
The Parking Lot
Orangeclad
O
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back