Gators Set to Face Knights in Return to Linder Stadium

Nov 5, 2021
Men's Tennis makes return to Linder Stadium at Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex after a four-week road stretch, and prep for a familiar UCF team.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida Gators Men's Tennis is set to play their first home match in four weeks, returning to Linder Stadium at Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex to face UCF on Monday, Feb. 19 at noon.

The Gators return from a long road stretch which saw the team face four ranked opponents, and head home with a 3-4 record on the year. The Orange and Blue look to turn their season around against a UCF team with which they have experience.

In the 2023 Fall season, Florida hosted UCF as a part of the Gator Fall Invitational, and though not an official dual match, The Gators won three of four singles courts over UCF and split the two doubles courts.

The two programs have met up in dual play 22 times in program history, with the Gators boasting a perfect 22-0 record. The last time the Gators faced the Knights in dual play was in 2023 in Lake Nona, Fla., with the Gators winning 6-1.

In the Rankings
Florida
Singles

* No. 82 Tanapatt Nirundorn
* No. 89 Jeremy Jin
Doubles

* No. 58 Nate Bonetto/Aidan Kim

UCF
Singles

* No. 100 Lleyton Cronje
* No. 120 Mehdi Benchakroun
Doubles

* No. 32 Lleyton Cronje/Santiago Giamichelle
 
