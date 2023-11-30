JasonHigdon
Gator Tales with Sean Kelley: Kevin O’Sullivan, Shane Matthews & Kenna McGinnis
The podcast is hosted by the Voice of the Gators with this week’s show featuring Kevin O’Sullivan, Shane Matthews & Kenna McGinnis.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Gator Tales with the Voice of the Gators Sean Kelley returns this week as the weekly podcast will share the people, places and things "The Voice of The Gators" gets to experience.
Sean’s guests in Episode 14 are Florida baseball head coach Kevin O’Sullivan and UF Hall of Famer Shane Matthews.
O’Sullivan shares his thoughts on his team’s fall workouts and the upcoming 2024 Gators baseball team. Matthews discusses his being named an SEC Legend, his career and his role as analyst on the Gators Sports Network football broadcasts.
Finally, Kenna McGinnis introduces us to the “Mic Man” in this episode’s “Kenna On Campus” segment.
Fans can listen to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and SoundCloud as well as on FloridaGators.com. For more information, visit the Gator Tales page.
