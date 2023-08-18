Friday Scrimmage Update: August 18, 2023

One injury today, unfortunately, is RB Cam Carroll. No injury is good news, but I was told this is not good. Also, it looked like Cam Jackson tweaked an ankle to some degree early in the scrimmage, and he was done for the day. Some guys were back today, which is excellent, with less than two weeks from the opener. However, I do not think Scooby & Shemar will play today, same for Jack Miller, as we reported last week with the injury.



Either way, today is more of an end-of-camp type of scrimmage, so many backup players will play today. I am told that Jonathan Odom, Kelby Collins, Devin Moore, and Jaydon Hill are back today and available to play. So far, there has been a ton of passing from Mertz and Brown.



Today was a lot of situational stuff they were working on. Passing was so-so today, not great, not horrible.



Keep an eye on Micah Leon, 6-5, 225. He has a chance to win the backup job possibly. Also, they had some long runs, and they made a conscious effort to get the ball to Eugene Wilson in space, and he is dynamic! Also, a few long runs today. I was told overall, the team looked tired and gassed.



*Important to Note*

I am not there so take all of this for what it's worth - this is from 4 different people that I spoke with.