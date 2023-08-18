ADVERTISEMENT

Friday Scrimmage Update: August 18, 2023

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Bull Gator
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
30,158
88,322
113
One injury today, unfortunately, is RB Cam Carroll. No injury is good news, but I was told this is not good. Also, it looked like Cam Jackson tweaked an ankle to some degree early in the scrimmage, and he was done for the day. Some guys were back today, which is excellent, with less than two weeks from the opener. However, I do not think Scooby & Shemar will play today, same for Jack Miller, as we reported last week with the injury.

Either way, today is more of an end-of-camp type of scrimmage, so many backup players will play today. I am told that Jonathan Odom, Kelby Collins, Devin Moore, and Jaydon Hill are back today and available to play. So far, there has been a ton of passing from Mertz and Brown.

Today was a lot of situational stuff they were working on. Passing was so-so today, not great, not horrible.

Keep an eye on Micah Leon, 6-5, 225. He has a chance to win the backup job possibly. Also, they had some long runs, and they made a conscious effort to get the ball to Eugene Wilson in space, and he is dynamic! Also, a few long runs today. I was told overall, the team looked tired and gassed.

*Important to Note*
I am not there so take all of this for what it's worth - this is from 4 different people that I spoke with.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Thomas B, DGlockUF, TravelGator and 6 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonHigdon

Quick Notes on the Scrimmage: Updates 2:25 PM

Replies
116
Views
9K
The Swamp
HumeHall86
HumeHall86
Gator-B

Post Scrimmage #2 press conference + Scrimmage Notes

Replies
118
Views
7K
The Swamp
ftball0129
ftball0129
JasonHigdon

Happy Mothers Day to all of you!!

Replies
3
Views
228
The Swamp
bmoregator95
bmoregator95
JasonHigdon

Quick Hitter: Official Visit Dates + Note on Peach State Backer

Replies
0
Views
663
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

Big-Time Visitor Scheduled to Visit Florida Today

Replies
19
Views
2K
The Swamp
Gator-B
Gator-B
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today