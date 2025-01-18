ADVERTISEMENT

New Story Florida junior day 1/18/2025 Live Thread

Florida junior day 1/18/2025 Live Thread

Today is the first of three junior days for head coach Billy Napier and the University of Florida. The following junior days will be on the 25th and the 1st. This should last from 9:00 AM to around 3:00 PM. I will use this thread for any updates later in the day, or if you see anything on social media, this will be the thread to post it. Or, if you see anything on social media, this will be the thread to post it.

I spoke to many players over the last 48 hours who were scheduled to attend today. And numerous recruits are extremely fired up for this visit. I will be very curious to see how things go today. None more so than quarterback Will Griffin and Tight End Kekua Aumua from IMG Academy.

Some of the kids that I'm interested in following this weekend Include the following.

JR Day QUOTES (PRE)


Will Griffin 2026 Pro Style Quarterback Florida

Kaiden Prothro 2026 Tight End
Kekua Aumua 2026 Tight End
Grant Haviland 2027 Wide Receiver Florida likes him at TE.
Darryon Williams 2026 Wide Receiver Florida State
Deion Thomas Jr 2026 Wide Receiver

Michael Bowens Jr 2026 Offensive Tackle
Mitchell Smith 2026 Offensive Tackle
Zachary Lewis 2026 Offensive Tackle
Dalton Toothman 2026 Offensive Tackle
Jakobe Green 2026 Offensive Guard

Vodney Cleveland 2026 Defensive Tackle
Tico Crittendon Jr 2026 Defensive Tackle
Valdin Sone 2026 Defensive Tackle
Kendall Guervil, 2026 Defensive Tackle
Nolan Wilson 2026 Strongside Defensive End

Keenan Britt 2026 Outside Linebacker South Carolina
Anthony Davis 2026 Outside Linebacker Unless something crazy happens I think he is going to end up at Auburn, I believe. he has visited the Tigers 10 times.

CJ Hester 2026 Cornerback
Blake Stewart 2026 Cornerback

Xavier Lherisse 2026 Athlete
Ethan Hauser 2027 Athlete
 
