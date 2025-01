Today is the first of three junior days for head coach Billy Napier and the University of Florida. The following junior days will be on the 25th and the 1st. This should last from 9:00 AM to around 3:00 PM. I will use this thread for any updates later in the day, or if you see anything on social media, this will be the thread to post it. Or, if you see anything on social media, this will be the thread to post it.I spoke to many players over the last 48 hours who were scheduled to attend today. And numerous recruits are extremely fired up for this visit. I will be very curious to see how things go today. None more so than quarterback Will Griffin and Tight End Kekua Aumua from IMG Academy.Some of the kids that I'm interested in following this weekend Include the following. Grant Haviland 2027 Wide Receiver Florida likes him at TE. Anthony Davis 2026 Outside Linebacker Unless something crazy happens I think he is going to end up at Auburn, I believe. he has visited the Tigers 10 times.