Florida Gators versus UCF Knights Preview

The Florida Gators are back from their first bye week and will play in another in-state, out-of-conference game in the Swamp. The Gators will host the Central Florida Knights on Saturday night.Before their bye week, Florida won their first conference game of the season as they defeated Mississippi State 45-28. UCF is coming off their first loss of the season to Colorado. Here is the preview of the Florida Gators versus UCF Knights game.The UCF Knights will travel north to take on one of the Big 3 schools in Florida. The Knights will be led by their head coach, Gus Malzahn, who’s in his fourth season as the head coach for UCF.The UCF Knights offense will be led by their veteran quarterback, KJ Jefferson. The Arkansas transfer was one of the biggest additions UCF made to their roster in the offseason. He has helped UCF become one of the top rushing offenses in the country. On the season, Jefferson has completed 60.5% of his passes for 847 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions. Jefferson has also rushed for 211 yards and scored twice.Another major impact player for the Knights is redshirt senior running back RJ Harvey. The Virginia transfer has led the UCF rushing attack which ranks top five in the nation. On the season, Harvey has rushed for 525 yards on 75 carries and eight touchdowns.The UCF defense is also coming off a rough weekend in which they allowed over 40 points for the first time this season. The Knights' defense will be led by linebacker Deshawn Pace. The Cincinnati transfer leads the Knights in tackles with 22 tackles including fifteen solo tackles. He also leads their defense in interceptions with two. Two other UCF Knights to watch versus Florida on Saturday are wide receiver Kobe Hudson and defensive lineman Nyjalik Kelly.The Florida Gators are coming into this game well-rested after their bye week and will look to get back on track after a 2-2 start to their season. The Gators are expected to be more healthy heading into this game with a potential return for wide receiver, Eugene Wilson III.The Florida Gators offense will be led by redshirt senior quarterback Graham Mertz. The former Wisconsin transfer had an excellent performance versus Mississippi State and will continue to share playing time with freshman quarterback DJ Lagway.With Eugene Wilson III out with a knee injury, senior wide receiver Elijhah Badger has stepped up and played well for the Florida offense. The Arizona State transfer leads the Gators in receiving as he has recorded fourteen receptions for 305 yards and a touchdown.The Florida defense will have a tough task this Saturday as they look to slow down one of the best rushing attacks in the nation. The Gators have struggled against the rush but the extra week of preparation for UCF could help Florida’s defense limit what UCF’s offense can do.South Carolina transfer Grayson Howard has been a nice spark to Florida’s defense. He leads the Gators in tackles with 20 total tackles on the season including ten solo tackles. Redshirt junior EDGE rusher Tyreak Sapp leads Florida in tackles for loss (3.5) and sacks (2). Two other Florida players to watch this weekend are running back Montrell Johnson and cornerback Jason Marshall.