Florida Gators versus Kentucky Wildcats Preview

Hector















The Florida Gators are back home for their next SEC matchup versus the Kentucky Wildcats. Both programs are coming off close conference losses as Florida lost to Tennessee in overtime and Kentucky lost to Vanderbilt.







Florida enters this game with a 3-3 record, including wins over UCF, Samford, and Mississippi State. Kentucky is also 3-3, with one SEC win over Ole Miss. Here is the preview of the Florida Gators vs. Kentucky Wildcats game.







Kentucky Wildcats







The Kentucky Wildcats will hit the road to Gainesville, Florida for their first SEC matchup versus the Gators. The Wildcats will be led by their head coach, Mark Stoops, who’s entering his 12th season as the head coach for Kentucky.







The Kentucky offense will be led by their quarterback, Brock Vandagriff. The Georgia transfer earned the starting quarterback role for the Wildcats but hasn’t played well this season. The redshirt junior has completed 59.8% of his passes for 951 passing yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions.







Junior wide receiver Dane Key has been the top-performing offensive playmaker for the Wildcats. Key leads the Kentucky offense in multiple receiving categories. Key has recorded 31 receptions for 452 receiving yards and two touchdowns.







The Kentucky defense is one of the best defenses in college football. The Wildcats rank third in the nation in total defense. They also ranked tied for ninth in scoring defense and tenth in rush defense in the NCAA.







Veteran EDGE rusher J.J. Weaver is one of the leaders in Kentucky’s defense. Weaver leads the Wildcats in sacks with four on the season. Two other Kentucky players to watch Saturday night are defensive tackle Deone Walker and running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye.







Florida Gators







The Florida Gators are coming into this game looking to secure another victory before heading into their bye week. Florida will have some major changes to their offense and could be missing some of their veteran leaders







The Florida Gators' offense will be led by their freshman quarterback, DJ Lagway. Former Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz suffered a torn ACL last Saturday versus Tennessee and will be out for the remainder of the season.







Senior running back Montrell Johnson is listed as questionable for this game. Johnson also suffered a knee injury against Tennessee. If Johnson is out, Florida will likely lean on freshman Jadan Baugh and JUCO transfer Ja’Kobi Jackson.







The Florida defense has played great defense in their last two games and looks to continue that trend against the Wildcats. Senior cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. has been a lockdown cornerback this season and has been able to be on an island and lockdown a team’s #1 receiver.







Redshirt junior EDGE rusher Tyreak Sapp has been one of the most productive defensive players this season. Sapp has recorded 23 total tackles with five tackles for loss, a team-high 3.5 sacks, three QB hurries, and a forced fumble. Two other Gators players to watch this Saturday are wide receiver Chimere Dike and linebacker Grayson Howard.