Florida has seen 220 individuals combine for 250 draft selections.



GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A talented core of Gators headlined by first overall-hopeful Jac Caglianone are primed to have their names called at the 2024 MLB Draft, which begins this Sunday, July 14 at 7 p.m. ET and runs through Tuesday, July 16 on various networks.





Airing live on ESPN and MLB Network from Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Tex., the MLB Draft opens with the first and second rounds on Sunday night at 7 p.m. ET. Rounds 3-10 follow on Monday, July 15 on MLB.com beginning at 2 p.m. ET. The third and final day features Rounds 11-20 on Tuesday. July 16 at 2 p.m. on MLB.com.



Broadcast Schedule



Sunday, July 14 | 7 p.m.

(ESPN & MLB Network)



Monday, July 15 | 2 p.m.

(MLB.com)



Tuesday, July 16 | 2 p.m.

(MLB.com)

Rounds

Rounds 1-2

Rounds 3-10

Rounds 11-20





Dating back to the inaugural year of the MLB Draft in 1965, Florida has seen 220 individuals combine for 250 draft selections, including 19 first-round picks (25 counting the draft's secondary phase). Florida's MLB Draft history has been even more impressive in the Kevin O'Sullivan era, boasting 105 draft selections and 13 first-round picks – which ranks second nationally. Developing hurlers has been a major calling card of the program across the past 17 seasons, producing 29 draft picks on the mound since 2008. Most impressively, 22 of those arms were selected in the first-five rounds.



The primary storyline for the Orange & Blue in the 2024 MLB Draft is whether Caglianone will become the top draft pick in program history, which belongs to catcher Mike Zunino at No. 3 overall back in 2012. Caglianone is projected to go as highly as No. 3 overall after a year in which he was named the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year and Unanimous First Team All-American. No Florida Gator has ever gone No. 1 overall in any sport.



Additional Gators found in various MLB Draft rankings across the industry include infielder Colby Shelton, right-handed pitcher Brandon Neely, catcher Luke Heyman, lefty Pierce Coppola and outfielder Ty Evans.



Where They Rank



MLB Pipeline

No. 3: 1B/LHP Jac Caglianone

No. 133: SS Colby Shelton

No. 193: RHP Brandon Neely



Baseball America

No. 5: 1B/LHP Jac Caglianone

No. 64: SS Colby Shelton

No. 212: RHP Brandon Neely

No. 229: C Luke Heyman

No. 262: LHP Pierce Coppola

No. 359: OF Ty Evans



D1Baseball (College Only)

No. 1: 1B/LHP Jac Caglianone

No. 50: SS Colby Shelton

No. 94: RHP Brandon Neely



Florida's MLB Draft History



First Round Draft Picks in Program History (19)

2023: RHP Hurston Waldrep– Round 1, Pick 24 (Atlanta Braves)

2023: OF Wyatt Langford – Round 1, Pick 4 (Texas Rangers)

2022: OF Sterlin Thompson – Round 1, Pick 31 (Colorado Rockies)

2018: 3B Jonathan India – Round 1, Pick 5 (Cincinnati Reds)

2018: RHP Brady Singer – Round 1, Pick 18 (Kansas City Royals)

2018: Jackson Kowar – Round 1, Pick 33 (Kansas City Royals)

2017: RHP Alex Faedo – Round 1, Pick 18 (Detroit Tigers)

2016: LHP A.J. Puk – Round 1, Pick 6 (Oakland Athletics)

2016: RHP Dane Dunning – Round 1, Pick 29 (Washington Nationals)

2015: SS Richie Martin – Round 1, Pick 20 (Oakland Athletics)

2013: RHP Jonathon Crawford – Round 1, Pick 20 (Detroit Tigers)

2012: C Mike Zunino – Round 1, Pick 3 (Seattle Mariners)

2012: LHP/1B Brian Johnson – Round 1, Pick 31 (Boston Red Sox)

2007: 1B Matt LaPorta – Round 1, Pick 7 (Milwaukee Brewers)

1998: 1B/OF/LHP Brad Wilkerson – Round 1, Pick 33 (Montreal Expos)

1993: RHP Marc Valdes – Round 1, Pick 27 (Florida Marlins)

1992: RHP John Burke – Round 1, Pick 27 (Colorado Rockies)

1991: RHP John Burke – Round 1, Pick 6 (Houston Astros)

1989: RHP Jamie McAndrew – Round 1, Pick 28 (Los Angeles Dodgers)

1986: OF Scott Ruskin – Round 1, Pick 8 (Montreal Expos) *secondary phase*

1983: RHP Rich Rice – Round 1, Pick 3 (Baltimore Orioles) *secondary phase*

1983: SS Robby Thompson – Round 1, Pick 2 (San Francisco Giants) *secondary phase*

1981: LHP Rob Murphy – Round 1, Pick 3 (Cincinnati Reds) *secondary phase*

1981: RHP Randy O'Neal – Round 1, Pick 15 (Detroit Tigers) *secondary phase*

1978: C Jim Watkins – Round 1, Pick 1 (Atlanta Braves) *secondary phase*



Highest Drafted Players in Program History

1. 2012: C Mike Zunino – Round 1, Pick 3 (Seattle Mariners)

2. 2023: OF Wyatt Langford – Round 1, Pick 4 (Texas Rangers)

3. 2018: 3B Jonathan India – Round 1, Pick 5 (Cincinnati Reds)

T4. 1991: RHP John Burke – Round 1, Pick 6 (Houston Astros)

T4. 2016: LHP A.J. Puk – Round 1, Pick 6 (Oakland Athletics)

6. 2007: 1B Matt LaPorta – Round 1, Pick 7 (Milwaukee Brewers)

T7. 2017: RHP Alex Faedo – Round 1, Pick 18 (Detroit Tigers)

T7. 2018: RHP Brady Singer – Round 1, Pick 18 (Kansas City Royals)

T9. 2013: RHP Jonathon Crawford – Round 1, Pick 20 (Detroit Tigers)

T9. 2015: SS Richie Martin – Round 1, Pick 20 (Oakland Athletics)

11. 2023: RHP Hurston Waldrep – Round 1, Pick 24 (Atlanta Braves)

T12. 1992: RHP John Burke – Round 1, Pick 27 (Colorado Rockies)

T12. 1993: RHP Marc Valdes – Round 1, Pick 27 (Florida Marlins)

14. 1989: RHP Jamie McAndrew – Round 1, Pick 28 (Los Angeles Dodgers)

15. 2016: RHP Dane Dunning – Round 1, Pick 29 (Washington Nationals)

T16. 2022: OF Sterlin Thompson, Round 1, Pick 31 (Colorado Rockies)

T16. 2012: LHP/1B Brian Johnson – Round 1, Pick 31 (Boston Red Sox)

18. 2018: RHP Jackson Kowar – Round 1, Pick 33 (Kansas City Royals)

19. 1998: 1B/OF/LHP Brad Wilkerson – Round 1, Pick 33 (Montreal Expos)

20. 2021: OF Jud Fabian – Round 2, Pick 40 (Boston Red Sox)

T21. 2022: LHP Hunter Barco – Round 2, Pick 44 (Pittsburgh Pirates)

T21. 2019: SS Brady McConnell – Round 2, Pick 44 (Kansas City Royals)

T23. 2004: RHP Justin Hoyman – Round 2, Pick 47 (Cleveland Indians)

T23. 2016: RHP Logan Shore – Pick 2, Round 47 (Oakland Athletics)

25. 2016: OF Buddy Reed – Round 2, Pick 48 (San Diego Padres)

26. 1979: C Marc Sullivan – Round 2, Pick 52 (Boston Red Sox)

27. 2023: RHP Brandon Sproat – Round 2, Pick 56 (New York Mets)

28. 2012: SS Nolan Fontana – Round 2, Pick 61 (Houston Astros)

29. 2016: 1B Pete Alonso – Round 2, Pick 64 (New York Mets)

30. 2022: OF Jud Fabian – Round 2, Pick 67 (Baltimore Orioles)



Highest Drafted First Basemen in Program History

1. 2007: 1B Matt LaPorta – Round 1, Pick 7 (Milwaukee Brewers)

2. 2012: 1B/LHP Brian Johnson – Round 1, Pick 31 (Boston Red Sox)

3. 1998: 1B/OF/LHP Brad Wilkerson – Round 1, Pick 33 (Montreal Expos)

4. 2016: 1B Pete Alonso – Round 2, Pick 64 (New York Mets)

5. 1981: 1B Dave Falcone – Round 5, Pick 128 (Baltimore Orioles)

6. 2004: 1B/OF C.J. Smith – Round 5, Pick 139 (Baltimore Orioles)

7. 2003: 1B C.J. Smith – Round 6, Pick 165 (Pittsburgh Pirates)

8. 1979: 1B Charles Sandberg – Round 9, Pick 234 (Boston Red Sox)

9. 2002: 1B Ryan Shealy – Round 11, Pick 321 (Colorado Rockies)

10. 2006: 1B Matt LaPorta – Round 14, Pick 433 (Boston Red Sox)





Highest Drafted Outfielders in Program History

1. 2023: OF Wyatt Langford – Round 1, Pick 4 (Texas Rangers)

2. 2022: OF Sterlin Thompson – Round 1, Pick 31 (Colorado Rockies)

3. 1998: 1B/OF/LHP Brad Wilkerson – Round 1, Pick 33 (Montreal Expos)

4. 2021: OF Jud Fabian – Round 2, Pick 40 (Boston Red Sox)

5. 2016: OF Buddy Reed – Round 2, Pick 48 (San Diego Padres)

6. 2022: OF Jud Fabian – Round 2, Pick 67 (Baltimore Orioles)

7. 1984: OF/LHP Scott Ruskin – Round 4, Pick 92 (Texas Rangers)

8. 2015: OF Harrison Bader – Round 3, Pick 100 (St. Louis Cardinals)

9. 2003: OF Ben Harrison – Round 4, Pick 108 (Cleveland Indians)

10. 1979: Jim Watkins – Round 5, Pick 130 (Boston Red Sox)

1970: OF/C Guy McTheeny – Round 3, Pick 51 (Milwaukee Brewers) *January regular phase*



Highest Drafted Pitchers in Program History

T1. 1991: RHP John Burke – Round 1, Pick 6 (Houston Astros)

T1. 2016: LHP A.J. Puk – Round 1, Pick 6 (Oakland Athletics)

T3. 2017: RHP Alex Faedo – Round 1, Pick 18 (Detroit Tigers)

T3. 2018: RHP Brady Singer – Round 1, Pick 18 (Kansas City Royals)

5. 2013: RHP Jonathon Crawford – Round 1, Pick 20 (Detroit Tigers)

6. 2023: RHP Hurston Waldrep – Round 1, Pick 24 (Atlanta Braves)

T7. 1992: RHP John Burke – Round 1, Pick 27 (Colorado Rockies)

T7. 1993: RHP Marc Valdes – Round 1, Pick 27 (Florida Marlins)

9. 1989: RHP Jamie McAndrew – Round 1, Pick 28 (Los Angeles Dodgers)

10. 2016: RHP Dane Dunning – Round 1, Pick 29 (Washington Nationals)

11. 2012: LHP/1B Brian Johnson – Round 1, Pick 31 (Boston Red Sox)

12. 2018: Jackson Kowar – Round 1, Pick 33 (Kansas City Royals)

13. 2022: LHP Hunter Barco – Round 2, Pick 44 (Pittsburgh Pirates)

14. 2004: RHP Justin Hoyman – Round 2, Pick 47 (Cleveland Indians)

15. 2016: RHP Logan Shore – Pick 2, Round 47 (Oakland Athletics)



Highest Drafted Catchers in Program History

1. 2012: Mike Zunino – Round 1, Pick 3 (Seattle Mariners)

2. 1979: Marc Sullivan – Round 2, Pick 52 (Boston Red Sox)

3. 2014: Taylor Gushue – Round 4, Pick 131 (Pittsburgh Pirates)

4. 2021: C Nathan Hickey – Round 5, Pick 136 (Boston Red Sox)

5. 2006: Brian Jeroloman – Round 6, Pick 180 (Toronto Blue Jays)

6. 2017: Mike Rivera – Round 6, Pick 192 (Cleveland Indians)

7. 2017: Mark Kolozsvary – Round 7, Pick 197 (Cincinnati Reds)

8. 1998: David Ross – Round 7, Pick 216 (Los Angeles Dodgers)

9. 2018: JJ Schwarz – Round 8, Pick 233 (Oakland Athletics)

10. 1981: Ron Cardieri – Round 11, Pick 284 (Baltimore Orioles)



Highest Drafted Shortstops in Program History

1. 2015: Richie Martin – Round 1, Pick 20 (Oakland Athletics)

T2. 2019: Brady McConnell – Round 2, Pick 44 (Kansas City Royals)

T2. 1968: Richard Trapp – Round 3, Pick 44 (New York Yankees)

4. 2012: Nolan Fontana – Round 2, Pick 61 (Houston Astros)

5. 2023: SS Josh Rivera – Round 3, Pick 81 (Chicago Cubs)

T6. 2006: Adam Davis – Round 3, Pick 101 (Cleveland Indians)

T6. 1977: Roger Holt – Round 4, Pick 101 (New York Yankees)

8. 2017: Dalton Guthrie – Round 6, Pick 173 (Philadelphia Phillies)

9. 2008: Cole Figueroa – Round 6, Pick 195 (San Diego Padres)

10. 1981: Steve Lombardozzi – Round 9, Pick 218 (Minnesota Twins)

11. 1999: Mark Ellis – Round 9, Pick 271 (Kansas City Royals)

12. 2018: Deacon Liput – Round 10, Pick 314 (Los Angeles Dodgers)

13. 1983: Bruce Crabbe – Round 14, Pick 351 (Cleveland Indians)

14. 1988: Julio Mendez – Round 18, Pick 470 (St. Louis Cardinals)

15. 1984: Bruce Crabbe – Round 19, Pick 473 (Chicago Cubs)

1983: Robby Thompson – Round 1, Pick 2 (San Francisco Giants) *Secondary Phase*

1969: Richard Trapp – Round 12, Pick 3 (Kansas City Royals) *Secondary Phase*



Highest Drafted Players Under Kevin O'Sullivan

1. 2012: C Mike Zunino – Round 1, Pick 3 (Seattle Mariners)

2. 2023: OF Wyatt Langford– Round 1, Pick 4 (Texas Rangers)

3. 2018: 3B Jonathan India – Round 1, Pick 5 (Cincinnati Reds)

4. 2016: LHP A.J. Puk – Round 1, Pick 6 (Oakland Athletics)

T5. 2017: RHP Alex Faedo – Round 1, Pick 18 (Detroit Tigers)

T5. 2018: RHP Brady Singer – Round 1, Pick 18 (Kansas City Royals)

T7. 2013: RHP Jonathon Crawford – Round 1, Pick 20 (Detroit Tigers)

T7. 2015: SS Richie Martin – Round 1, Pick 20 (Oakland Athletics)

9. 2023: RHP Hurston Waldrep – Round 1, Pick 24 (Atlanta Braves)

10. 2016: RHP Dane Dunning – Round 1, Pick 29 (Washington Nationals)

T11. 2022: OF Sterlin Thompson – Round 1, Pick 31 (Colorado Rockies)

T11. 2012: LHP/1B Brian Johnson – Round 1, Pick 31 (Boston Red Sox)

13. 2018: RHP Jackson Kowar – Round 1, Pick 33 (Kansas City Royals)

14. 2021: OF Jud Fabian – Round 2, Pick 40 (Boston Red Sox)

T15. 2022: LHP Hunter Barco – Round 2, Pick 44 (Pittsburgh Pirates)

T15. 2019: SS Brady McConnell – Round 2, Pick 44 (Kansas City Royals)

17. 2016: RHP Logan Shore – Pick 2, Round 47 (Oakland Athletics)

18. 2016: OF Buddy Reed – Round 2, Pick 48 (San Diego Padres)

19. 2023: RHP Brandon Sproat – Round 2, Pick 56 (New York Mets)

20. 2012: SS Nolan Fontana – Round 2, Pick 61 (Houston Astros)



Pitchers Drafted in First Five Rounds Under Kevin O'Sullivan (22)

2023: RHP Brandon Sproat – Round 2, Pick 56 (New York Mets)

2023: RHP Hurston Waldrep – Round 1, Pick 24 (Atlanta Braves)

2022: LHP Hunter Barco – Round 2, Pick 44 (Pittsburgh Pirates)

2022: RHP Brandon Sproat – Round 3, Pick 90 (New York Mets)

2021: RHP Tommy Mace – Round 2, Pick 69 (Cleveland Indians)

2021: RHP Christian Scott – Round 5, Pick 142 (New York Mets)

2019: RHP Tyler Dyson – Round 5, Pick 153 (Washington Nationals)

2018: RHP Brady Singer – Round 1, Pick 18 (Kansas City Royals)

2018: RHP Jackson Kowar – Round 1, Pick 33 (Kansas City Royals)

2017: RHP Alex Faedo – Round 1, Pick 18 (Detroit Tigers)

2016: LHP A.J. Puk – Round 1, Pick 6 (Oakland Athletics)

2016: RHP Dane Dunning – Round 1, Pick 29 (Washington Nationals)

2016: RHP Logan Shore – Round 2, Pick 47 (Oakland Athletics)

2016: RHP Shaun Anderson – Round 3, Pick 88 (Boston Red Sox)

2016: LHP Scott Moss – Round 4, Pick 108 (Cincinnati Reds)

2013: RHP Jonathon Crawford – Round 1, Pick 20 (Detroit Tigers)

2012: LHP/1B Brian Johnson – Round 1, Pick 31 (Boston Red Sox)

2012: LHP Steven (Paco) Rodriguez – Round 2, Pick 82 (Los Angeles Dodgers)

2012: RHP Austin Maddox – Round 3, Pick 118 (Boston Red Sox)

2011: LHP Nick Maronde – Round 3, Pick 104 (Los Angeles Angels)

2010: LHP Kevin Chapman – Round 4, Pick 119 (Kansas City Royals)

2009: RHP Billy Bullock – Round 2, Pick 70 (Minnesota Twins)



All Draft Picks Under Kevin O'Sullivan (105)

2023: INF Colby Halter– Round 17, Pick 496 (Oakland Athletics)

2023: LHP Philip Abner – Round 6, Pick 175 (Arizona Diamondbacks)

2023: SS Josh Rivera – Round 3, Pick 81 (Chicago Cubs)

2023: RHP Brandon Sproat – Round 2, Pick 56 (New York Mets)

2023: RHP Hurston Waldrep – Round 1, Pick 24 (Atlanta Braves)

2023: OF Wyatt Langford – Round 1, Pick 4 (Texas Rangers)

2022: OF Sterlin Thompson – Round 1, Pick 31 (Colorado Rockies)

2022: LHP Hunter Barco – Round 2, Pick 44 (Pittsburgh Pirates)

2022: OF Jud Fabian – Round 2, Pick 67 (Baltimore Orioles)

2022: RHP Brandon Sproat – Round 3, Pick 90 (New York Mets)

2021: OF Jud Fabian – Round 2, Pick 40 (Boston Red Sox)

2021: RHP Tommy Mace – Round 2, Pick 69 (Cleveland Indians)

2021: C Nathan Hickey – Round 5, Pick 136 (Boston Red Sox)

2021: RHP Christian Scott – Round 5, Pick 142 (New York Mets)

2021: OF Jacob Young – Round 7, Pick 203 (Washington Nationals)

2021: RHP Jack Leftwich – Round 7, Pick 216 (Cleveland Indians)

2021: RHP Franco Aleman – Round 10, Pick 306 (Cleveland Indians)

2019: SS Brady McConnell – Round 2, Pick 44 (Kansas City Royals)

2019: RHP Tyler Dyson – Round 5, Pick 153 (Washington Nationals)

2019: OF Wil Dalton – Round 8, Pick 257 (Boston Red Sox)

2019: OF Nelson Maldonado – Round 21, Pick 642 (Chicago Cubs)

2018: 3B Jonathan India – Round 1, Pick 5 (Cincinnati Reds)

2018: RHP Brady Singer – Round 1, Pick 18 (Kansas City Royals)

2018: RHP Jackson Kowar – Round 1, Pick 33 (Kansas City Royals)

2018: C JJ Schwarz – Round 8, Pick 233 (Oakland Athletics)

2018: SS Deacon Liput – Round 10, Pick 314 (Los Angeles Dodgers)

2018: RHP Michael Byrne – Round 14, Pick 409 (Cincinnati Reds)

2018: OF/LHP Nick Horvath – Round 25, Pick 745 (Baltimore Orioles)

2017: RHP Alex Faedo – Round 1, Pick 18 (Detroit Tigers)

2017: SS Dalton Guthrie – Round 6, Pick 173 (Philadelphia Phillies)

2017: C Mike Rivera – Round 6, Pick 192 (Cleveland Indians)

2017: C Mark Kolozsvary – Round 7, Pick 197 (Cincinnati Reds)

2017: RHP David Lee – Round 27, Pick 808 (Pittsburgh Pirates)

2017: RHP Frank Rubio – Round 29, Pick 876 (San Francisco Giants)

2017: 2B Deacon Liput – Round 29, Pick 880 (Los Angeles Dodgers)

2017: C JJ Schwarz – Round 38, Pick 1129 (Tampa Bay Rays)

2016: LHP A.J. Puk – Round 1, Pick 6 (Oakland Athletics)

2016: RHP Dane Dunning – Round 1, Pick 29 (Washington Nationals)

2016: RHP Logan Shore – Round 2, Pick 47 (Oakland Athletics)

2016: OF Buddy Reed – Round 2, Pick 48 (San Diego Padres)

2016: 1B Pete Alonso – Round 2, Pick 64 (New York Mets)

2016: RHP Shaun Anderson – Round 3, Pick 88 (Boston Red Sox)

2016: LHP Scott Moss – Round 4, Pick 108 (Cincinnati Reds)

2016: LHP Kirby Snead – Round 10, Pick 312 (Toronto Blue Jays)

2015: SS Richie Martin – Round 1, Pick 20 (Oakland Athletics)

2015: OF Harrison Bader – Round 3, Pick 100 (St. Louis Cardinals)

2015: RHP Eric Hanhold – Round 6, Pick 181 (Milwaukee Brewers)

2015: LHP Danny Young – Round 8, Pick 242 (Toronto Blue Jays)

2015: RHP Taylor Lewis – Round 9, Pick 270 (Atlanta Braves)

2015: 3B Josh Tobias – Round 10, Pick 294 (Philadelphia Phillies)

2015: LHP Bobby Poyner – Round 14, Pick 411 (Boston Red Sox)

2015: RHP Mike Vinson – Round 24, Pick 730 (Detroit Tigers)

2015: RHP Aaron Rhodes – Round 28, Pick 855 (Los Angeles Angels)

2014: C Taylor Gushue – Round 4, Pick 131 (Pittsburgh Pirates)

2014: RHP Justin Shafer – Round 8, Pick 234 (Toronto Blue Jays)

2014: RHP Karsten Whitson – Round 11, Pick 344 (Boston Red Sox)

2014: 2B Casey Turgeon – Round 24, Pick 735 (St. Louis Cardinals)

2014: RHP Ryan Harris – Round 26, Pick 794 (Boston Red Sox)

2014: RHP Keenan Kish – Round 34, Pick 1025 (Cincinnati Reds)

2013: RHP Jonathon Crawford – Round 1, Pick 20 (Detroit Tigers)

2013: LHP Daniel Gibson – Round 7, Pick 210 (Arizona Diamondbacks)

2013: OF Taylor Ratliff – Round 13, Pick 390 (Arizona Diamondbacks)

2013: RHP Johnny Magliozzi – Round 17, Pick 506 (New York Mets)

2013: SS Cody Dent – Round 22, Pick 676 (Washington Nationals)

2013: OF Jeff Driskel – Round 29, Pick 863 (Boston Red Sox)

2013: RHP Karsten Whitson – Round 37, Pick 1126 (Washington Nationals)

2012: C Mike Zunino – Round 1, Pick 3 (Seattle Mariners)

2012: LHP/1B Brian Johnson – Round 1, Pick 31 (Boston Red Sox)

2012: SS Nolan Fontana – Round 2, Pick 61 (Houston Astros)

2012: LHP Steven (Paco) Rodriguez – Round 2, Pick 82 (Los Angeles Dodgers)

2012: RHP Austin Maddox – Round 3, Pick 118 (Boston Red Sox)

2012: OF Preston Tucker – Round 7, Pick 219 (Houston Astros)

2012: RHP Hudson Randall – Round 7, Pick 244 (Detroit Tigers)

2012: OF Daniel Pigott – Round 9, Pick 292 (Cincinnati Reds)

2012: RHP Greg Larson – Round 20, Pick 631 (Boston Red Sox)

2011: LHP Nick Maronde – Round 3, Pick 104 (Los Angeles Angels)

2011: RHP Anthony DeSclafani – Round 6, Pick 199 (Toronto Blue Jays)

2011: RHP Alex Panteliodis – Round 9, Pick 282 (New York Mets)

2011: RHP Tommy Toledo – Round 11, Pick 341 (Milwaukee Brewers)

2011: 2B Josh Adams – Round 13, Pick 403 (Florida Marlins)

2011: 1B/OF Preston Tucker – Round 16, Pick 498 (Colorado Rockies)

2011: C Ben McMahan – Round 23, Pick 701 (Milwaukee Brewers)

2011: RHP Matt Campbell – Round 24, Pick 751 (Philadelphia Phillies)

2011: RHP Greg Larson – Round 29, Pick 885 (Los Angeles Angels)

2011: OF Bryson Smith – Round 34, Pick 1045 (Cincinnati Reds)

2011: OF Tyler Thompson – Round 46, Pick 1387 (Washington Nationals)

2010: LHP Kevin Chapman – Round 4, Pick 119 (Kansas City Royals)

2010: OF Matt den Dekker – Round 5, Pick 152 (New York Mets)

2010: RHP Tommy Toledo – Round 32, Pick 975 (Minnesota Twins)

2010: C Hampton Tignor – Round 36, Pick 1104 (Los Angeles Angels)

2010: RHP Justin Poovey – Round 41, Pick 1254 (Los Angeles Angels)

2010: RHP Matt Campbell – Round 43, Pick 1297 (Cincinnati Reds)

2009: RHP Billy Bullock – Round 2, Pick 70 (Minnesota Twins)

2009: OF Avery Barnes – Round 11, Pick 331 (Colorado Rockies)

2009: LHP Tony Davis – Round 12, Pick 372 (Minnesota Twins)

2009: OF Matt den Dekker – Round 16, Pick 475 (Pittsburgh Pirates)

2009: RHP Patrick Keating – Round 20, Pick 602 (Kansas City Royals)

2009: C Buddy Munroe – Round 22, Pick 672 (Minnesota Twins)

2009: LHP Stephen Locke – Round 22, Pick 681 (Los Angeles Angels)

2009: SS Mike Mooney – Round 23, Pick 686 (Baltimore Orioles)

2009: OF Riley Cooper – Round 25, Pick 754 (Texas Rangers)

2009: LHP Kevin Chapman – Round 50, Pick 1513 (Chicago White Sox)

2008: SS Cole Figueroa – Round 6, Pick 195 (San Diego Padres)

2008: OF Avery Barnes – Round 40, Pick 1201 (Washington Nationals)

2008: RHP Josh Edmondson – Round 41, Pick 1249 (Los Angeles Angels)