University of Florida Football Media Conference​ Monday, November 11, 2024​ Gainesville, Florida, USA​ TJ Searcy​ Press Conference​

Q. TJ, defense kind of bouncing back this week. I know it was kind of an up and down game against Texas. What's the mindset like for you think you and a lot of players on offense?

TJ SEARCY: I think really the mindset moving forward is just we got to build off it, learn from the mistakes we made in the game. I feel like we didn't tackle well, so we got clean that up coming into next week.



Q. What were some of the things that were working for you guys during that stretch where the defensive play was probably as good as it's been in the last couple years here?

TJ SEARCY: Honestly I think it's the rush and the secondary working together. Whenever the rush and the secondary work together, we all made plays.



Q. What did Texas do that maybe caused that to not happen this past week?

TJ SEARCY: I really think it was mistakes that we made. We made a lot of mistakes that we could have fixed ourselves and maybe looked better.



Q. Was that an eye discipline thing? Do you have any examples of that?

TJ SEARCY: I think certain technique plays. Like sometimes like certain plays guys not playing with their technique, getting out of gaps, and not coming down to the ball how they supposed to.



Q. What flipped the switch early on? People have pointed to the open date where everybody started playing, not just defense, but the team. What is your view on that?

TJ SEARCY: I think what flipped the switch was how we practice. We practiced really competitive throughout the open date and practice has been the same since.



So we started competing a lot on offense and defense at practice. I think that's what is helping us.



Q. How important is it to qualify for a bowl game for you guys?

TJ SEARCY: I think it's definitely very important for me. It means a lot because last year I didn't get one, so I definitely want to experience one.



Q. What did it mean to you guys last week when you heard that Coach Napier got a vote of confidence and will be around next year?

TJ SEARCY: Yeah, definitely. I was very excited when I heard it. You know, I was a part of one of his first recruiting classes to come in. I see the vision that he has for the program and I know that we definitely could get there.



Q. What is his vision? I mean, a championship program obviously. What do you think are some of the steps he wants to continue to take?

TJ SEARCY: I think he's doing a great job right now of instilling beliefs and core values in us that's going to carry on and lead us to that championship team we need to be.



Q. I know you can't read your teammates' minds, but what did you sense when you coach got that vote of confidence? Did it galvanize the team?

TJ SEARCY: I think the team got a vote of confidence with that. Everybody kind of stood up around it like now it's time for us to prove that he deserves this. We can turn this around.



Q. Coming back home To the Swamp, what does that mean for you and your players? What would be your message to fans in terms of support the next couple games?

TJ SEARCY: Honestly, I think I would just say I appreciate all the love and support they been giving us. Just continue. You know, we're going to get right soon.



Q. Does the defense have something to prove you think this week? It was trending; had a tough game at Texas; then LSU obviously last year was a really tough one. You're facing I mean, already one of the best players in the NFL it looks like.

TJ SEARCY: Yeah, definitely. I feel like we definitely always have something to prove every week. Yeah, I think this week we definitely have something to prove coming after last week's bad performance.



Q. What's worked for you so well in pass rush this year?

TJ SEARCY: I think what's been helping me with my pass rush this year has been the extra work I put in, getting comfortable with the moves.



Q. Maybe you haven't racked up the sacks you were hoping, but where do you think you made progress that's going to continue to carry over?

TJ SEARCY: I feel like I'm just learning the scheme a lot better, learning the defense as a whole lot better. Like when it's time for me to drop in coverage I know what the back end is doing. That helps me be more confident in my drop and be able to make more plays.



Q. What do you see as the future of this team and defense? I think you guys have started as many as six sophomores on defense. You had a freshmen quarterback, freshmen tailback, et cetera.

TJ SEARCY: I just see the future of this defense being violent, physical, everybody gets to the ball. You know, like we got a lot of energy on this defense. We're young. I think we can make a lot of plays for sure.



Q. Just in terms it of the program though, when you look at DJ, Jadan -- and I'm leaving people out -- but those two in particular.

TJ SEARCY: Yeah, for sure.



Q. But I'm saying what do you envision? This year has maybe not gone...

TJ SEARCY: For the defense?



Q. The whole program. Billy is back, you got all these young people. I mean, it hasn't all come together yet, but...

TJ SEARCY: I feel like it'll definitely coming together. I feel like it's just taking a little time. They're fresh into college, just like we was last year.

It took us a little time to figure stuff out. After everybody get everything figured out I feel like we'll definitely start rolling.



Q. How much has it helped you to get to quarterbacks and disrupt plays, guys having Kam James next to you and the sack you had?

TJ SEARCY: Kam James, with the sack I just had, he's improved a lot this off-season. Kam is one guy that I see putting in work every day. Like I could definitely see him getting better every day.



As far as the rush working together, like he knows how the games are supposed to work, so in the game when I got the sack, I got to give credit to Kam for that sack because he really -- he opened up the gap for me to come straight through.



Q. How much of a factor has that played this year, just having speed on the edges and guys who are going to occupy gaps on the inside?

TJ SEARCY: I think it's definitely a huge factor this year helping us get a little pressure.



Q. How much better is this offensive line?

TJ SEARCY: I think this offensive line is very good. We still have a few young players on the offensive line that still can develop and get better over time.



So I think this offensive line is going to be great.



Q. In terms of comparing to last year, what did you see maybe differently there? Is it more depth? More cohesiveness? What are you seeing?

TJ SEARCY: I think there is a little bit more battling going on for positions than last year, so I feel like there is probably a little bit more depth.



Q. What are some of the things that stand out from the LSU offense you guys will need to focus in on to have success?

TJ SEARCY: I feel like we definitely have to just play our game, worry about our technique, stop the run, and affect the passer.



After we do that, we should win.



Q. What do you see in Nussmeier, their quarterback?

TJ SEARCY: I think he's a good player. Like we definitely will have to account for him, yeah, for sure.



Q. Do you have any lingering memories from (Jayden Daniels.)

TJ SEARCY: Yeah.



Q. Any nightmares about that?

TJ SEARCY: Yeah, I ain't never got did like that by a quarterback before, so that of course is in my mind when I see a quarterback try to escape.



Q. He won the Heisman for a reason.

TJ SEARCY: Yeah, he is definitely nice.



Q. (Indiscernible.)

TJ SEARCY: Yeah, that's what I see.