A player coming in for an OV this Weekend you might not know about............

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Bull Gator
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
30,403
89,043
113
Quincy Ivory DE 6-foot-5, 250-Pounds Montery Park (CA) Los Angeles College

"Very excited to visit the swamp; I'm coming with my grandma, mother, and little brother, and I'm excited to see what Florida is building seeing if I could be a great fit. I would say actually being wanted instead of just coach talk to get you there and winning on and off the field."

Keep an eye on the Visitor List:

florida.rivals.com

1standTenFlorida

The definitive source for all Florida news.
florida.rivals.com florida.rivals.com
 
