A player coming in for an OV this Weekend you might not know about............

Quincy Ivory DE 6-foot-5, 250-Pounds Montery Park (CA) Los Angeles College
"Very excited to visit the swamp; I'm coming with my grandma, mother, and little brother, and I'm excited to see what Florida is building seeing if I could be a great fit. I would say actually being wanted instead of just coach talk to get you there and winning on and off the field."
Keep an eye on the Visitor List:
