New Story Will Florida sign a high school quarterback in the class of 2025?

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Bull Gator
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
30,943
90,520
113

A Couple of Different Fact/Fictions for Today:​


1. Florida will sign a high school quarterback in the class of 2025.​

2. Florida State will sign multiple four-star linebackers in the 2025 class.​

3. Miami will win the Florida state recruiting title for the class of 2025.​


florida.rivals.com

1standTenFlorida - Fact or Fiction: Miami will win the Florida state recruiting title

Miami's 2025 recruiting class currently ranks ninth in the country.
florida.rivals.com florida.rivals.com
 
Latest posts

