ADVERTISEMENT

New Story Where will DJ Lagway Rank?

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Ring of Honor
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
36,539
104,286
113
Where will DJ Lagway Rank?

I know it's early in his career, but I thought we would have a little fun today. I listed some former Florida quarterbacks, and I wanna know: When DJ Lagway's career is over at the University of Florida, which one of these guys will he be most comparable with, if any?

Danny Wuerffel
Chris Leak
Tim Tebow
Shane Matthews
Rex Grossman
Jacoby Brissett
Jeff Driskel
Doug Johnson
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: Jimmy4578
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonHigdon

New Story Lagway, James and Smack Earn SEC Weekly Honors for Performances against LSU

Replies
0
Views
535
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

Football My Fear Moving Forward for the Team (11/3)

Replies
87
Views
5K
The Swamp
Skerplunky
Skerplunky
SpaceGrits

Gator football record holders

Replies
26
Views
856
The Swamp
Tatton
Tatton
G

Praises and Postulates - Post Tulane/Gasparilla Bowl

Replies
5
Views
533
The Swamp
bigg8tr
bigg8tr
JasonHigdon

Football Every Word from Head Coach Billy Napier: Expects DJ to Practice

Replies
31
Views
2K
The Swamp
BradDad57
BradDad57
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back