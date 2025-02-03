JasonHigdon
Ring of Honor
Staff
- Nov 5, 2021
- 36,539
- 104,286
- 113
Where will DJ Lagway Rank?
I know it's early in his career, but I thought we would have a little fun today. I listed some former Florida quarterbacks, and I wanna know: When DJ Lagway's career is over at the University of Florida, which one of these guys will he be most comparable with, if any?
Danny Wuerffel
Chris Leak
Tim Tebow
Shane Matthews
Rex Grossman
Jacoby Brissett
Jeff Driskel
Doug Johnson
