The three-star Arizona WR commit from League City (Texas) Clear Springs is having a phenomenal time at Florida this weekend and it would not be shocking at all if he ends up flipped to the Gators by the end of the weekend. Once I hear more will let you know.
"Everything was electric," Tounkara said. "I have loved every part of my visit so far nothing bad to say."
