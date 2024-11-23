ADVERTISEMENT

Inside Access What I'm hearing on Muizz Tounkara..

The three-star Arizona WR commit from League City (Texas) Clear Springs is having a phenomenal time at Florida this weekend and it would not be shocking at all if he ends up flipped to the Gators by the end of the weekend. Once I hear more will let you know.

"Everything was electric," Tounkara said. "I have loved every part of my visit so far nothing bad to say."
 
