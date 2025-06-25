Florida’s starting point guard, Liv McGill, has been named to the 2025 USA Basketball U19 roster.



COLORADO SPRINGS, CO.– USA Basketball has announced a 12-player roster for the 2025 FIBA U19 Women's World Cup, featuring Florida Sophomore Liv McGill. McGill earns the roster spot after a three-day trial at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.



The 2025 USA Women's U19 National Team includes: Sienna Betts, Addison Bjorn, Jasmine Davidson, Sydney Douglas, Kate Harpring, Saniyah Hall, Kayleigh Heckel, Jordan Lee, Liv McGill, Jerzy Robinson, Emilee Skinner and Zania Socka-Nguemen.



The U19 roster was selected by the USA Basketball Women's Junior National Team Committee and features four incoming college sophomores and three incoming college freshmen. The other five players on the roster are from the high school graduating classes of 2026 and 2028. Athletes eligible for this team must be U.S. citizens, born on or after January 1, 2006.



The U19 National Team will be led by head coach Teri Moren (Indiana University), assistant coach Niele Ivey (University of Notre Dame), and assistant coach Jose Fernandez (University of South Florida). This trio of coaches also led McGill and the 2024 U18 squad to gold last summer.



Team USA will first tip off in Brno, Czechia, and play Korea on July 12 before taking on Hungary the following day, both at 2:15 p.m. ET. Group play concludes against Israel on July 15 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The round of 16 will follow on Wednesday, July 16, and so forth, with teams and times TBD.



The FIBA U19 Women's World Cup features the world's top 16 U19 national teams, who qualify based on their previous year's finish at the biennial U18 zone championships. The USA has won the gold medal in nine of the last 10 competitions, including the last three.



