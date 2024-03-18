ADVERTISEMENT

UF WBK: Gators Receive Post-Season Bid to WBIT

Florida enters the Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament as the No. 3 seed and will host St. John's on Thursday evening in round one of post-season play.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida women's basketball received a bid into the 2024 Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament as a No. 3 seed. The Gators will host St. John's (17-14, 11-8 BIG EAST) for round one of the post-season tournament on Thursday at 6 p.m.

The 32-team Women's Basketball Invitation tournament was chosen by a selection committee made up of five former Division I women's basketball coaches and three current/former Division I athletic administrators. The top-16 teams will host first-round games and ESPN will serve as the television broadcast partner for all WBIT games.

The Gators will take on St. John's after last playing on Mar. 8 in the SEC tournament quarterfinals. Florida fell 84-74 to Ole Miss after making a historic run in Greenville, South Carolina. The Red Storm also found its way to the quarterfinals playing Georgetown in the BIG EAST post-season tournament, ultimately falling 53-44.
 
