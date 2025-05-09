"Coach Sunseri came down to watch a practice Monday and he said he would get with my positional coach and he came through," DL told Rivals. "They called me around 11 and let me know I had a scholarship offer and that they want me to keep working how I am!"Lafayette has been to Gainesville once as a recruit and now aims for a return. Many of his offseason visit plans have been up in the air due to an increase in momentum and offers (LSU, Oklahoma, Miami, etc.).