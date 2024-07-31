JasonHigdon
Florida squares off vs. in-state foe USF to open the season.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida men's basketball will open its 2024-25 campaign in the Jacksonville Sports Foundation Invitational against USF, facing the Bulls at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena on Monday, Nov. 4. Time and television information will be announced at a later date.
UF's roster in its third season under head coach Todd Golden includes a pair of veteran starters in Walter Clayton Jr. and Will Richard, complemented by a nucleus of young returners and a fresh infusion of talent via the transfer portal and the recruiting trail.
The Gators' 2024-25 nonconference schedule also includes a previously-announced home matchup vs. Virginia in the SEC-ACC Challenge and the ESPN Events Invitational at Disney's Wide World of Sports in Kissimmee over Thanksgiving.
The Gators tip off their season in Jacksonville for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign, when UF topped Florida Gulf Coast in the same venue. Florida holds a 19-5 all-time record vs. USF, but the teams have only met once over the past 20 years. In the most recent matchup, UF posted a 66-55 win in Sunrise on Dec. 18, 2021, led by a double-double from Colin Castleton (12 points, 11 rebounds) and 12 points from Phlandrous Fleming Jr.
EVENT TICKET INFORMATION
Ticket details will be announced in the coming weeks. Fans interested in ticket presale access, as well as receiving additional event news, will be able to register in advance.
2024-25 SEASON TICKET PACKAGES
Season tickets for the upcoming 2024-25 men's basketball campaign are now available, starting at less than $20 per game. Men's basketball season ticket holders enjoy great perks such as access to the best seat locations, an annual gift, priority access to postseason tickets, and much more! For additional information on buying 2024-25 Season Tickets, click here<https://floridagators.com/sports/2022/12/15/mens-basketball-season-tickets.aspx>, or fill out this form<https://floridagators.com/sports/2017/8/15/ticket-information-request.aspx> to be contacted by a Gator Ticket Office representative.
