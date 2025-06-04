ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball UF MBK: Florida to Face UConn in Jimmy V Classic

JasonHigdon

Ring of Honor
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
Florida adds to its elite nonconference schedule with a visit to Madison Square Garden

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida men's basketball will square off vs. UConn in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 9, ESPN announced on Wednesday.

The Gators and Huskies will meet for the second straight season, following Florida's 77-75 NCAA second-round win in March on the way to its 2025 national championship. The game will air at 9 p.m. on ESPN as the second half of a doubleheader, following BYU vs. Clemson.

In addition to the Jimmy V Classic, the Gators open the season with another high-profile showdown vs. Arizona in the Hall of Fame Series Las Vegas. UF will also compete in the Rady Children's Invitational Nov. 27-28 in San Diego, where Florida will play two games against a field consisting of Providence, TCU and Wisconsin.

Florida returns to the Jimmy V Classic and Madison Square Garden for the first time since a Dec. 2018 win vs. West Virginia. The Gators also played in the event in 2016 (loss vs. Duke) and 2013 (win vs. Memphis).

The Jimmy V Classic, named for legendary college basketball coach Jim Valvano, annually raises money and awareness for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. The men's Classic began in 1995 and is in its 31st year - 22nd at Madison Square Garden - and is part of ESPN's V Week initiative, which utilizes platforms to talk to sports fans about the importance of cancer research. To date, ESPN has helped raise more than $262 million for the V Foundation since 1993. ESPN's annual V Week has helped to raise nearly $101 million over the past 18 years.

Tickets for the men's doubleheader will go on sale this fall. First priority and access to the best seats will be offered to fans who sign up for the pre-sale through

2025-26 Men's Basketball Season Tickets
Following a 15-1 home record, nine sellout crowds, and the highest attendance since the 2016-2017 season, the defending National Champions are set for another exciting year in the O'Dome. Season ticket packages for the 2025-2026 campaign are on sale now and selling quickly. Be sure to secure your seats while supplies last!

UF Release
 
Latest posts

