GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville native and Florida alum Alex Fudge is set to represent the USA in the 2024 FIBA 3x3 U23 World Cup, tipping off action Wednesday in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The event marks Fudge's first time competing for USA Basketball.



The USA opens play at 11:15 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday vs. Chile, continuing with three additional pool play matchups. The top two teams from each pool will advance to the quarterfinals. Fudge is joined on the team by John Butler Jr., David Johnson and Jameer Nelson Jr., with Jimmy Smith of Trinity University serving as head coach.



Fudge played at Florida for the 2022-23 season before he turned pro, averaging 5.8 points and 4.5 rebounds for the Gators in Todd Golden's first season at the helm. Fudge appeared with the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks along with both teams' G League affiliates during his first pro campaign, recently returning to the Lakers organization.



It has been a busy international summer for current and past Gators on the international stage. Canyon Barry (2016-17) represented in the USA in 3x3 action at the Olympics, while Andrew Nembhard (2018-20) played for Canada and Nick Calathes (2007-09) for Greece in traditional 5-on-5 at in the Paris Games.



On the current roster, Alex Condon played for Australia in the Nissay Cup series in Japan, while Isaiah Brown (Puerto Rico) and Olivier Rioux (Canada) both played in the FIBA U18 AmeriCup. In addition, both Kajus Kublickas (Lithuania) and Urban Klavžar (Slovenia) competed for their respective home countries at FIBA's U20 EuroBasket.



USA Men's Basketball U19 3x3 Pool Play Schedule

All Times Eastern; Event in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

Sept. 11



11:15 p.m.



Chile



Sept. 12



3:40 a.m.



Lithuania



Sept. 13



11:15 p.m.



Kenya



Sept. 14



1:05 a.m.



Latvia





UF Release