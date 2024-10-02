JasonHigdon
Bull Gator
Staff
-
- Nov 5, 2021
-
- 32,837
-
- 94,518
-
- 113
I will circle back on this Friday, but for now a few you might run into this weekend if you are at the game.
2025 Visitors:
Class of 2025 @ Miami Central | Miami, FL
Florida Verbal
I was very impressed with him in person down in Jacksonville
Class of 2025 @ West Broward | Pembroke Pines, FL
Florida Verbal
Class of 2025 @ Jones | Orlando, FL
Florida Verbal
Will he be the highest-ranking player UF signs
Class of 2025 @ Riverside | Jacksonville, FL
Florid Verbal
I expect him to climb the rankings
Class of 2025 @ Rickards | Tallahassee, FL
Florida Verbal
Class of 2025 @ Plant | Tampa, FL
Florida Verbal
2026 Visitors:
Class of 2026 @ Lakeland | Lakeland, FL
BIG-TIME PLAYER
Class of 2026 @ Duncanville | Duncanville, TX
Another Top Player for the class of 2026 - Hard to see him leaving the state
Class of 2026 @ Oxford | Oxford, AL
South Carolina Verbal - Another Big-Time Linebacker
Class of 2026 @ St. Paul's | Mobile, AL
Could end up being the Top Overall Player in 2026
Class of 2026 @ St. Augustine | St. Augustine, FL
Multiple UF Visits
Class of 2026 @ First Academy | Orlando, FL
Florida Verbal
Class of 2026 @ First Academy | Orlando, FL
North Carolina Verbal
Class of 2026 @ West Orange | Winter Garden, FL
High Ceiling
2025 Visitors:
Naeshaun MontgomeryWide Receiver •6'1" | 175 lbs
Class of 2025 @ Miami Central | Miami, FL
Florida Verbal
I was very impressed with him in person down in Jacksonville
Joshua MooreWide Receiver •6'4" | 210 lbs
Class of 2025 @ West Broward | Pembroke Pines, FL
Florida Verbal
Vernell Brown IIIWide Receiver •5'11" | 170 lbs
Class of 2025 @ Jones | Orlando, FL
Florida Verbal
Will he be the highest-ranking player UF signs
Tae'shaun GelseyTight End •6'4" | 210 lbs
Class of 2025 @ Riverside | Jacksonville, FL
Florid Verbal
I expect him to climb the rankings
Jalen WigginsStrongside Defensive End •6'5" | 257 lbs
Class of 2025 @ Rickards | Tallahassee, FL
Florida Verbal
Waltez ClarkRunning Back •6'2" | 194 lbs
Class of 2025 @ Plant | Tampa, FL
Florida Verbal
2026 Visitors:
Malik MorrisInside Linebacker •6'1" | 230 lbs
Class of 2026 @ Lakeland | Lakeland, FL
BIG-TIME PLAYER
Kevin Ford Jr.Weakside Defensive End •6'4" | 240 lbs
Class of 2026 @ Duncanville | Duncanville, TX
Another Top Player for the class of 2026 - Hard to see him leaving the state
Keenan BrittOutside Linebacker •6'2" | 230 lbs
Class of 2026 @ Oxford | Oxford, AL
South Carolina Verbal - Another Big-Time Linebacker
Anthony JonesWeakside Defensive End •6'3" | 240 lbs
Class of 2026 @ St. Paul's | Mobile, AL
Could end up being the Top Overall Player in 2026
Somourian Wingo JrWide Receiver •6'3" | 175 lbs
Class of 2026 @ St. Augustine | St. Augustine, FL
Multiple UF Visits
Devin JacksonSafety •6'2" | 188 lbs
Class of 2026 @ First Academy | Orlando, FL
Florida Verbal
Danny OdemWide Receiver •6'1" | 160 lbs
Class of 2026 @ First Academy | Orlando, FL
North Carolina Verbal
Devonte AndersonAthlete •6'1" | 185 lbs
Class of 2026 @ West Orange | Winter Garden, FL
High Ceiling
Last edited: