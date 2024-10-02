ADVERTISEMENT

Football UCF @ Florida Visitor Thread (10/2)

I will circle back on this Friday, but for now a few you might run into this weekend if you are at the game.

2025 Visitors:

Naeshaun Montgomery

Wide Receiver •6'1" | 175 lbs
Class of 2025 @ Miami Central | Miami, FL
Florida Verbal
I was very impressed with him in person down in Jacksonville

Joshua Moore

Wide Receiver •6'4" | 210 lbs
Class of 2025 @ West Broward | Pembroke Pines, FL
Florida Verbal

Vernell Brown III

Wide Receiver •5'11" | 170 lbs
Class of 2025 @ Jones | Orlando, FL
Florida Verbal
Will he be the highest-ranking player UF signs

Tae'shaun Gelsey

Tight End •6'4" | 210 lbs
Class of 2025 @ Riverside | Jacksonville, FL
Florid Verbal
I expect him to climb the rankings

Jalen Wiggins

Strongside Defensive End •6'5" | 257 lbs
Class of 2025 @ Rickards | Tallahassee, FL
Florida Verbal

Waltez Clark

Running Back •6'2" | 194 lbs
Class of 2025 @ Plant | Tampa, FL
Florida Verbal


2026 Visitors:

Malik Morris

Inside Linebacker •6'1" | 230 lbs
Class of 2026 @ Lakeland | Lakeland, FL
BIG-TIME PLAYER

Kevin Ford Jr.

Weakside Defensive End •6'4" | 240 lbs
Class of 2026 @ Duncanville | Duncanville, TX
Another Top Player for the class of 2026 - Hard to see him leaving the state

Keenan Britt

Outside Linebacker •6'2" | 230 lbs
Class of 2026 @ Oxford | Oxford, AL
South Carolina Verbal - Another Big-Time Linebacker

Anthony Jones

Weakside Defensive End •6'3" | 240 lbs
Class of 2026 @ St. Paul's | Mobile, AL
Could end up being the Top Overall Player in 2026

Somourian Wingo Jr

Wide Receiver •6'3" | 175 lbs
Class of 2026 @ St. Augustine | St. Augustine, FL
Multiple UF Visits

Devin Jackson

Safety •6'2" | 188 lbs
Class of 2026 @ First Academy | Orlando, FL
Florida Verbal

Danny Odem

Wide Receiver •6'1" | 160 lbs
Class of 2026 @ First Academy | Orlando, FL
North Carolina Verbal

Devonte Anderson

Athlete •6'1" | 185 lbs
Class of 2026 @ West Orange | Winter Garden, FL
High Ceiling
 
