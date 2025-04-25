JasonHigdon
Nov 5, 2021
- 37,189
- 106,468
- 113
Two Portal Defenders To Keep an Eye On:
Things are heating up with both of these guys, and we should keep a close eye on both. We all know how quickly things change with visits and new NIL offers/packages, but UF has a strong chance with these guys the way things sit today.
Zaquan Patterson FRESHMAN Safety Miami FL
Brendan Bett 2023 Defensive Tackle Baylor The Bears were counting on this one heavily for the upcoming season, and UF has two nice connections to Bett with both Chatman/Roberts, so we will see if that helps with him.
