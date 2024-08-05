JasonHigdon
Landon Miree TE 6-foot-4, 226-Pounds Cincinnati (OH) Princeton
2026
"The UF visit was amazing just like the first visit. The staff really made me a my family comfortable throughout the whole visit especially my baby sister. My sister usually doesn’t like visit but at this one she was really engaged and even doing alligator chomps at 2 years old, lol. It wasn’t to much of a recruitment visit it was really just a kickback to get to know the school and staff better but with it just being that it definitely was one of my favorite visits!"
2026
