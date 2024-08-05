ADVERTISEMENT

New Story Tight End Loved Florida Visit

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Bull Gator
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
31,181
91,719
113
Landon Miree TE 6-foot-4, 226-Pounds Cincinnati (OH) Princeton
2026

"The UF visit was amazing just like the first visit. The staff really made me a my family comfortable throughout the whole visit especially my baby sister. My sister usually doesn’t like visit but at this one she was really engaged and even doing alligator chomps at 2 years old, lol. It wasn’t to much of a recruitment visit it was really just a kickback to get to know the school and staff better but with it just being that it definitely was one of my favorite visits!"

 
  • Like
Reactions: edgator44
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonHigdon

Gators Offer South Florida Defensive Back

Replies
0
Views
296
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

New Story Florida Soccer Wins 2-1 vs South Florida in Exhibition Action

Replies
2
Views
188
The Swamp
1432gator
1
JasonHigdon

January 27, 2024, Junior Day Quotes: Sunday Update (11:47AM)

Replies
5
Views
2K
The Swamp
racogatorfan
racogatorfan
JasonHigdon

JR Day News & Notes: January 14, 2024 - DJ Pickett, Brady Hart, and Jarquez Carter

Replies
27
Views
2K
The Swamp
Traderbait
Traderbait
JasonHigdon

Junior Day News, Notes, and HUGE Recruiting Nugget: January 20, 2024

Replies
45
Views
3K
The Swamp
Coolgtr
Coolgtr
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back