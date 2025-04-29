Three Takeaways from Florida’s series win vs. Arkansas

Hector



The Florida Gators earned their third straight SEC series win of the 2025 season last weekend versus the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Gators hosted the fifth-ranked Razorbacks and took two out of three to win their biggest series yet.



Florida’s offense had excellent production for the top of their lineup. The pitching staff needs to work on some things, but there were some promising things to take away from their series. Here are three takeaways from Florida’s series win versus the Arkansas Razorbacks.



1. Florida earns huge SEC series win versus Arkansas



The Florida Gators had their worst season in conference play during the Kevin O’Sullivan era. However, Florida has completely turned their season and just knocked off one of the best teams in college baseball.



The Gators won their third straight SEC series and just defeated the best-hitting team in the SEC. Arkansas led the SEC in multiple offensive categories, but Florida was still able to win the series, in which they were trailing in both of their wins.



The top of Florida’s lineup continues to be on a tear. Bobby Boser has arguably been Florida’s best hitter in the past three weeks. Colby Shelton, Luke Heyman, and Brendan Lawson continue to hit well against SEC pitching. Florida even won the rubber match on Sunday with Colby Shelton out of the lineup due to a wrist injury.



2. Pitching staff continues to be a work in progress



Overall, the Florida pitching staff had a good weekend, especially with Liam Peterson’s start. The sophomore right-hander pitched a gem against the top offense in the SEC. Peterson pitched six innings, allowing five hits, three runs, two walks, and a career-best thirteen strikeouts.



In Saturday’s game, the Florida pitching staff was let down by their offense and defense. The Gators were shut out by the Razorbacks, and Florida committed four errors, which led to a six-run fifth inning. Only two of the seven runs allowed on Saturday were earned.



In the series finale, Billy Barlow had a rough outing, allowing four runs in 1.1 innings pitched. His bullpen would pick him, especially with great outings from Luke McNeillie and Jake Clemente. McNeillie threw 1.2 perfect innings and two strikeouts. Clemente picked up his fifth season as he pitched three innings, allowing four hits, no runs, two walks, and four strikeouts. Florida also got good news, as left-handed pitcher Pierre Coppola is throwing bullpens and could be back on the mound sooner rather than later.



3. Colby Shelton’s injury



In his first at-bat on Friday, Florida’s shortstop, Colby Shelton, hurt his wrist and played through until the eighth inning of Saturday’s game. Kevin O’Sullivan told the media after the game that Shelton was taken out of the game due to a wrist injury and was questionable for the series finale.



While Shelton didn’t play on Sunday, the former Alabama transfer was in full uniform with no brace on his wrist. He was in the dugout and celebrating with his teammates after clinching their biggest weekend series win of the season.



The Gators will have a couple of days off this week since they don’t have a midweek game scheduled. Florida will be on the road for a three-game weekend series versus the South Carolina Gamecocks. If Shelton's injury isn’t serious, he could be available for another important series for the Gators. Shelton has been Florida’s best hitter this season and could be the difference against South Carolina this weekend.