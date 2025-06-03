DL Alex Brown (1998-2001), DT Brad Culpepper (1988-91), and Percy Harvin (2006-08) have been placed on the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot by the National Football Foundation.



IRVING, Texas – The National Football Foundation (NFF) announced on Monday the names on the 2026 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, which included former Florida standouts Alex Brown, Brad Culpepper and Percy Harvin.



Florida has produced 15 Hall of Famers - 10 players and five coaches - including Steve Spurrier, who was inducted both as a player and a coach. The last Gator to be awarded the honor was former head coach Urban Meyer as part of the 2025 class. Since 2000, 10 Gators have joined the prestigious group.



The announcement of the 2026 NFF College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in January 2026, with specific details to be announced in the future. The formal induction ceremony will be on Dec. 8, 2026, during the 68th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas.



Florida’s 2026 Nominees

Alex Brown | Defensive Lineman | 1998-2001 – Two-time First Team All-American, earning consensus honors in 2001, and finalist for the Lombardi and Nagurski awards as a senior... 2001 SEC Defensive Player of the Year (AP) and three-time First Team All-SEC performer... Holds Gator records for career (33) and single-season (13 in 1999) sacks.... Brown was inducted into the University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012.



Brad Culpepper | Defensive Tackle | 1988-91 – Four-year SEC Academic Honor Roll member, 1991 consensus First Team All-American and recipient of the NFF Campbell Trophy® as the nation's top scholar-athlete…Two-time All-SEC selection who led Gators to first-ever SEC title in 1991... Ranks sixth all-time at Florida with 47.5 career TFL, a school record among defensive linemen... He was inducted into the University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame as a "Gator Great" in 2001.



Percy Harvin | Wide Receiver | 2006-08 – Two-time First Team All-American, earning honors at wide receiver (2007) and as an all-purpose player (2008) … Helped Florida to two national championships and two SEC titles while leading the nation in rushing yards per attempt (9.2) in 2007 … Three-time First Team All-SEC player is the first Gator in history to have 100 yards rushing and 100 yards receiving in the same game (vs. Vanderbilt, 2007).



Florida Football Hall of Famers

Players Position Years at UF Year Inducted

Dale Van Sickel E 1927-29 1975

Steve Spurrier QB 1964-66 1986

Jack Youngblood DE 1968-70 1992

Emmitt Smith RB 1987-89 2006

Wilber Marshall LB 1980-83 2008

Carlos Alvarez WR 1969-71 2011

Danny Wuerffel QB 1993-96 2013

Wes Chandler WR 1974-77 2015

Lomas Brown OL 1981-84 2020

Tim Tebow QB 2006-09 2023



Head Coaches Years at UF Year Inducted

Charles Bachman 1928-32 1978

Ray Graves 1960-69 1990

Doug Dickey 1970-78 2003

Steve Spurrier 1990-2001 2017

Urban Meyer 2005-10 2025



UF Release