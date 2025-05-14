Three Alabama Crimson Tide to watch against Florida

Hector





The Florida Gators are back home for the final three-game series of the 2025 season. The Gators will host the Alabama Crimson Tide for a three-game series starting Thursday night. Florida has been playing some of their best baseball as they have won five consecutive SEC series.



The Alabama Crimson Tide comes into this series with a 39-13 record and a 15-12 conference record. The Crimson Tide have a very talented roster with one of the best hitters and pitchers in the country. Here are three Alabama Crimson Tide to watch against the Florida Gators.



1. INF Justin Lebron



Sophomore infielder Justin Lebron is one of the best power hitters in the SEC. The Broward County native is having another excellent season, a year before he becomes draft-eligible.



In his sophomore season, Lebron has played and started in all 52 games. Lebron is slashing .317/.423/.654 with 65 hits, sixteen doubles, a team-high seventeen home runs, 65 RBIs, 30 walks, and a 1.077 OPS.



The Archbishop McCarthy product continues to showcase his five-tool abilities with the Crimson Tide. After a Freshman All-American season, Lebron is expected to be an All-American and one of the top prospects in the 2026 MLB Draft. Besides his hitting abilities, Lebron is an excellent defensive shortstop and was named to the SEC All-Defensive Team last season.



2. RHP Riley Quick



Another highly-touted draft prospect the Gators will see in this three-game series is redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher Riley Quick. The 6’6” 250-pound right-hander has been one of the top starting pitchers in college baseball this season.



During the season, Quick has made twelve appearances and starts. Quick has posted a 7-2 record with a 3.53 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, a .250 opponent batting average, and 57 strikeouts in 51 innings pitched. He has also posted an 8.2 BB% and a 50.4% ground ball rate.



On the mound, Quick possesses a three-pitch mix including his fastball, slider, and changeup. He mostly uses his fastball and slider, which are graded as plus pitches. His fastball sits in the mid-90s and has been clocked at 99 mph this season. His slider is what he usually throws to get some swing-and-miss. He can also use his slider as a cutter, and it touches 95 mph.



3. OF Kade Snell



Redshirt senior outfielder Kade Snell is the captain of the Crimson Tide and has been one of their leaders on offense. Snell has improved a ton after his first season at Alabama. He’s also leading the SEC in batting average.



In his final collegiate season, Snell has played and started in 51 games. Snell is slashing .390/.482/.631 with 73 hits, thirteen doubles, ten home runs, 49 RBIs, 32 walks, and a team-high 1.113 OPS.



At the plate, Snell has shown to have a very advanced approach with excellent bat-to-ball skills. Snell has only struck out fourteen times in over 200 plate appearances this season. He can hit to all fields and can punish elevated pitches out of the ballpark.